League of Legends patch 11.6 notes – Battle Academia skins, Leona legendary skin

If you’ve been keeping an eye on that League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, you’ll know the multiplayer game’s 11.5 update has now dropped onto live servers, bringing a big ol’ batch o’ balance changes and bee-themed skins to the League. Now, though, it’s time for the next content extravaganza, so let’s take a look at what’s coming for League of Legends patch 11.6.

As showcased on the League of Legends Twitter channels this week, we’ve got a raft of new skins for the Battle Academia line on the way with 11.6. In case you need refreshing, the skin line is themed on an alternate universe in which all the best League of Legends champions head to a school to become superheroes. Joining the line in the next update are Caitlyn, Garen, Wukong, Yone, and Leona – with the latter getting a prestige edition, too. You can check these out in the champion skins section below.

As for balance changes, there aren’t any to check out just yet, as is often the case when a new patch drops onto the League PBE – but, we can likely expect a bunch to arrive for some testing in the coming days, so keep checking back on these notes.

Let’s get on with the show – here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.6 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.6 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.6 is due to go live on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00am PT for NA servers, 05:00am GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. We’ll post the exact times here when Riot confirms them closer to launch.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.6 – BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet, but keep checking back, as we’ll likely see champion balance changes hit the PBE very soon!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.6 – CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

BATTLE ACADEMIA CAITLYN – 1820 RP – LEGENDARY SKIN

“A feared and respected second year, head of the Luminary Club, and class president of Labrys God-Weapon Academy. Caitlyn enrolled herself in the famously troubled school specifically to whip the delinquents there into prime fighting shape, hoping to one day become the greatest battlefield general in history. With her perfect record, she’s not too far off.”

Here’s the BATTLE ACADEMIA CAITLYN splash art:

… And here’s her new legendary skin VO:

BATTLE ACADEMIA GAREN “Brother’ to Lux, Garen is the only biological child of his family, but was neglected from an early age as his parents spent all their time developing the god-weapon fragment that would one day become their daughter. As he vented his anger in increasingly delinquent ways, Labrys sought him out for enrollment, where he eventually joined the Battle Club.” Here’s the shared BATTLE ACADEMIA GAREN and BATTLE ACADEMIA WUKONG splash art: BATTLE ACADEMIA WUKONG “A consummate troublemaker and prankster, Wukong has failed out of every high school in the region, eventually washing out into Labrys as an ‘enrollment of last resort’. A naturally gifted fighter in the Battle Club, he still hasn’t learned discipline, and only listens to Caitlyn because she can beat him up.” BATTLE ACADEMIA LEONA “An oddly cheery member of Labrys Academy’s Battle Club, Leona’s dark side comes out in combat, when her motherly, protective persona is utterly replaced by bloodlust. The change is so dramatic that even the most violent students tend to stay on her good side, hoping to avoid her wrath.” Here’s the BATTLE ACADEMIA LEONA splash art: BATTLE ACADEMIA LEONA – PRESTIGE – 100 PRESTIGE POINTS There’s no BATTLE ACADEMIA LEONA PRESTIGE EDITION splash art just yet, but keep checking back! BATTLE ACADEMIA YONE “Yone is a brooding, quiet member of the Assassin Club, one whose morose and serious attitude belies the colossal chip on his shoulder. The bad blood between him and his brother is well known, and even speaking about it casually has been known to invoke Yone’s fury– something Caitlyn has picked up on for her own purposes.” Here’s the BATTLE ACADEMIA YONE splash art: Here are Riot Games’ PBE previews of the shiny new skins: It's back to school… battle style! ✏️ 🎒 Battle Academia Caitlyn

📖 Battle Academia Wukong

🎓 Battle Academia Garen

📝 Battle Academia Yone pic.twitter.com/2Fg5rn2V6b — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) March 2, 2021 Bow down to your new head girl! 🎓 Battle Academia Leona & her prestige edition! 🪙 pic.twitter.com/nlVOinxlES — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) March 2, 2021

That’s all we’ve got for now in the way of the tentative League of Legends patch 11.6 notes based on the PBE’s current fare and LoL social media channels right now. But, keep checking back on these notes during the patch’s fortnight-long testing cycle as we’ll keep it up-to-date with all the changes and previews you’ll want to know about ahead of the update’s launch onto live servers. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes headed to League, that is? Of course you do.

