League of Legends Patch 12.15 preview: Akali buffs, Sivir nerfs

Lead game designer at Riot, Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison, has shared their plans for League of Legends patch 12.15, the follow-up to the colossal LoL patch 12.14. The main focus of the designer’s post was to shine a light on the plans to buff energy champions with the upcoming patch.

No specifics were shared, but Zed, Lee Sin, Akali, and Shen will all be receiving buffs relating to their energy costs. Since the durability update, energy champions have sometimes struggled to keep up with consistent damage – since most champions now can’t be burst down with one combo of your abilities it can leave some energy assassins useless unless they’re very fed.

Anyone who has played Akali will know how painful early laning can be; the cooldown of your ability doesn’t matter much when you can only use one Q with the energy you have available. Her passive used to restore energy, but this has since been removed, often leaving her to struggle early on in the laning phase.

Kennen, according to the preview, is in a good spot in terms of energy usage. His passive stun restores 25 energy, so sustaining your damage in fights is more possible than the others on the list. The ninja yordle will still be receiving a buff with 12.15, but it’ll be to “something else”, according to Leung-Harrison.

League of Legends Patch 12.15: Early notes

The full list of planned changes is as follows, obtained via Matt-Leung Harrison:

Champion Buffs

Lillia Jungle

Singed

Rammus

Leona

Thresh

Energy Champions

Champion Nerfs

Master Yi

Qiyana

Sivir

Gwen

Taliyah

Kalista

System Buffs

Silvermere Dawn

System Nerfs

First Strike

Divine Sunderer

There are a few champions in the nerf column that only recently received buffs in patch 12.14, and seeing that Silvermere Dawn is officially the least picked item in League of Legends it’s probably overdue that it gets some love. We’ll post more information on the new patch as we get it, so in the meantime why don’t you test your nerve and find out how much you’ve spent in League of Legends?