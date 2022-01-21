League of Legends patch 12.3 notes – big Ahri abilities rework

Jump To

As we head further into the new year, the League of Legends patches keep on coming. League of Legends patch 12.2 has headed to live servers, bringing new champion Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, and a whole lot of new skins. It seems 12.3 will be a somewhat humbler affair, but there are still some key changes fans will want to know – so, read on if you’re keen to know what’s next.

It appears that League of Legends patch 12.3 won’t be bringing new skins – given that these tend to hit the PBE first thing in a new testing cycle, and there doesn’t seem to be any as yet – but we do have some big Ahri balance changes coming up. Principal character designer August ‘Riot August’ Browning has posted some details around this on Twitter.

Goals for the refresh include “lean[ing] into her mobile mage identity by allowing R to partially reset, giving her more opportunities to carry fights” and reworking her passive ability to “be more useful throughout the game”. Additionally, the devs want to “make her spells feel better to cast in lane”. You can check out all the changed abilities in the notes below.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 12.3 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.3 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

The League of Legends Season 12 patch schedule has now been rolled out, so we know that League of Legends patch 12.3 is due to go live on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.3 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

Ahri – rebalanced/refreshed Stats: Health decreased to 480 + 82 per level from 526 + 92 per level Health regeneration decreased to 2.5 from 5.5 Armour decreased to 18 from 21 Essence Theft (Passive): Ability reworked! “Killing minions or monsters grants Ahri an Essence Fragment. After obtaining 9 Fragments, Ahri consumes them to heal for 40-120 (+25% AP). When Ahri scores a takedown against an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them, she feasts upon their Essence, healing for 80-200 (+35% AP).” There are brand-new VFX and SFX for all of Ahri’s skins Orb of Deception (Q): Mana cost changed to 60-100 from 65-85 Fox-Fire (W): Damage dealt increased to 60-160 from 40-140 Mana cost decreased to 25 from 45 Flame duration decreased to 2.5 seconds from 5 seconds Move speed duration increased to 2 seconds from 1.5 seconds “Updated last-hitting logic and leaned up VFX” Charm (E): Damage dealt increased to 80-200 (+60% AP) from 60-180 (+40% AP) Mana cost decreased to 50 from 70 Removed! “This ability no longer grants a 20% damage amp on the target” Spirit Rush (R): Ability duration has increased to 15 seconds from 10 seconds New! “Consuming a champion’s Essence with Essence Theft (P) while Spirit Rush is active extends its recast duration by up to 10 seconds and grants an additional cast of Spirit Rush (up to 3 stored)” “Cleaned up VFX and added ammo bar icons (currently placeholder)” We've got an Ahri refresh going to PBE soon for feedback

Goals:

-Lean into her mobile mage identity by allowing R to partially reset, giving her more opportunities to carry fights

-Passive reworked to be more useful throughout the game

-Make her spells feel better to cast in lane pic.twitter.com/0vLqJqOlS2 — August UwU (@RiotAugust) January 19, 2022

That’s all there is for the League of Legends patch 12.3 notes right now, but keep heading back over its two-week testing cycle to catch any gameplay updates and other changes coming that hit the PBE ahead of the update’s live debut soon. We’ll be sure to post all you need to know in the notes above.

You can go catch up on the League of Legends patch 12.2 notes if you're keen to see what's just hit the live game.