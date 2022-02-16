League of Legends patch 12.5 notes – New champion skins – Bees!

Jump To



The updates keep on coming, LoL fans. League of Legends patch 12.4 has made its way to the live Rift, bringing a raft of new skins, champion balance changes, and – of course – steely new Champon Renata Glasc. That means it’s now time to see what’s headed our way with its follow-up update. While the latest round of skins gave Kassadin, Shen, and Qiyana some dazzling new Shockblade styles, this fortnight’s offerings are fare more whimsical. Let’s take a look.

The new skins coming with League of Legends patch 12.5 add more champions to the game’s Bees! alternate universe, with four new looks on the way. As you’d expect, the names are pun-tastic, with Heimerstinger, Nunu and Beelump, Orbeeanna, and BZZZiggs joining the skin line. You can check out the in-game clips of these in action and their splash art in the skins section below.

As is very often the case when a fresh patch hits the PBE, there aren’t any balance changes up for testing just yet, but we can probably expect a bunch to arrive there soon for a test drive. So, keep an eye on these notes as we’ll update them with everything you need to know ahead of the patch’s launch.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 12.5 notes based on what’s up for testing on the PBE so far (cheers, Surrenderat20)!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.5 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.5 release date is set for Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.5 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet, but keep checking back on these notes as we’ll update them when any balance changes come to the PBE!

League of Legends patch 12.5 New Champion Skins

BZZZiggs – 1350 RP

“According to all known laws of apiculture, bees shouldn’t be given explosives. Hey! Put that bouncing bomb down, bee!”

Here’s the shared BZZZIGGS and HEIMERSTINGER splash art:

HEIMERSTINGER – 1350 RP

“Now isn’t he just the buzziest little worker bee?”

Orbeeanna – 1350 RP

“Careful not to get honey caught in those gears!”

Here’s the ORBEEANNA splash art:

NUNU AND BEELUMP – 1350 RP

“They’re like two bees in a pod. Err… in a hive?”

Here’s the NUNU AND BEELUMP splash art:

Here’s Riot Games’ clip of the buzzing new skins in action:

#PBE Preview Bee Edition! 🐝 🍯 BZZZiggs

🍯 Orbeeanna

🍯 Nunu & Beelump

🍯 Heimerstinger pic.twitter.com/u3VVZzvpIq — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) February 15, 2022

That’s all there is in the way of League of Legends patch 12.5 notes for now but do keep checking back on them as we could see more come to the PBE for testing ahead of its live launch very soon.

Go catch up on the League of Legends patch 12.4 notes if you’re keen to see what’s just hit the live game, or you can always head to our sister site The Loadout for its LoL ranks explainer if you’re after some tips on how to climb those ladders. If you’re looking to get into the game as a newbie, then our best League of Legends champions for beginners and LoL beginners’ guides can help you get started.