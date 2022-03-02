League of Legends patch 12.6 notes – Anima Squad skins, new Rune

Jump To









The League of Legends updates are coming thick and fast. LoL patch 12.5 has hit the live server, introducing a wonderful selection of bee-inspired skins to the MOBA. Don’t bee-lieve for one second, though, that’s all we got. Riot has tweaked Master Yi and Seraphine with some solid changes, while several other LoL champs got some quality-of-life adjustments, too.

Now, though, it’s time to look toward LoL patch 12.6. We’re sticking with the animal theme this time around as the new Anima Squad skins have hit the PBE. If you’ve been out of the loop, a few champions – such as Vayne, Miss Fortune, and Jinx – are getting some punky skins themed around bats, bunnies, cats, and more. You can check out the in-game clips of these in action and their splash art in the skins section below.

We’re quite early into the patch cycle, so we don’t have many balance changes to share just yet outside of a few items. Keep checking in, though, as we’ll keep this post regularly updated.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 12.6 notes based on what’s up for testing on the PBE so far (cheers, Surrenderat20)!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.6 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.6 release date is set for Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.6 balance CHANGES

Item changes

Vampiric Scepter – nerfed Effects: Lifesteal decreased to 8% from 10% Bloodthirster – changed Effects: Attack damage increased to 60 from 55 Life steal decreased to 15% from 20% Blade of the Ruined King – nerfed Effects: Life steal decreased to 8% from 10% Immortal Shieldbow – changed Effects: Lifesteal decreased to 8% from 10% Mythic passive health increased to 70 from 50 Rune changes Ravenous Hunter (D4) – removed! Removed! Treasure Hunter (D4) – new! Stats: “Gain an additional zero gold the next time you collect a Bounty Hunter stack. Increase the gold gained by 20 gold for each Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion.” Fleet Footwork – nerfed Stats: Energized Attack damage decreased to 10 – 100 (+0.3 Bonus AD, +0.2 AP) from 10 – 100 (+0.4 Bonus AD, +0.3 AP) Legend: Bloodline (P3) – changed Stats: “Gain 0.4% lifesteal for every Legend stack (max 15 stacks). At maximum Legend stacks, gain 100 max health. Earn progress toward Legend stacks for every champion takedown, epic monster takedown, large monster kill, and minion kill.” LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.6 CHAMPION SKINS New Champion skins Ashen Knight Pyke – 100 ME Battle Bat Vayne – 1350 RP “Vayne is Anima Squad’s premiere intel expert, infiltrating enemy strongholds to strike first, strike fast, and strike hard. She’s willing to do anything it takes to ensure humanity’s survival, even if sometimes that means butting heads with the leadership of Commander Fortune.” Here’s the shared Battle Bat Vayne and Battle Wolf Sylas splash art: Battle Cat Jinx – 1350 RP “Jinx is a one-cat demolitions squad, her natural destructive impulses turned toward more productive ends: fighting off the Primordians. She’s not really a soldier, doesn’t seem to care about humanity’s cause, and doesn’t follow orders – but there’s no arguing with Jinx’s results.” Here’s the Battle Cat Jinx splash art: Battle Cat Jinx Prestige Edition “Unleashed and brandishing an arsenal of squid-stomping explosives strong enough to knock over a Primordian warship, Jinx has the enemy right in her claws. With this Battle Cat on the prowl? The war is as good as over.” Here’s the Battle Cat Jinx prestige edition splash art: Battle Bunny Miss Fortune – 1820 RP “Sarah Fortune is the second to take on the title of Anima Squad Commander, after her predecessor Riven’s mysterious disappearance. They’re big leporine shoes to fill, considering Riven’s status as a war hero, but Sarah is smart, skilled, and courageous enough to forge her own legend in the fight for humanity.” Here’s the Battle Bunny Miss Fortune splash art: Battle Bunny Miss Fortune also comes with a new voiceover! Check it out: Battle Bunny Prime Riven “Riven volunteered for what would eventually become Anima Squad after losing many comrades in the early days of the Primordian invasion. A string of victories later, she is famous: a war hero looked up to by all. So why has she suddenly vanished when the world needs her most?” Here’s the Battle Bunny Prime Riven splash art: Battle Wolf Sylas “Sylas is the leader of Wolf Team: a daring, ruthless strike force under the banner of Anima Squad. Though he rejects anyone claiming authority over him (Commander Fortune included), Sylas knows that if humanity falls, there will be nothing left to fight for.”

Mythic skin overhaul

As part of the Mythic content overhaul, we’ve also got several prestige skins on PBE! Check them out:

Extras

Product lead Ken Adams confirms on Twitter that Ashen Knight Pyke will cost 100 ME when LoL patch 12.6 releases later this month.

Ashen Knight Pyke will be 100 ME when he releases in patch 12.06 We've also adjusted our chroma releases for Ashen Knights. This may change in future seasons, but we're only doing 1 special chroma per AK skin, rather than a bundle for each. Behold: the Emberwoken Chroma! pic.twitter.com/0G7i0KmR2B — KenAdamsNSA (@KenAdamsNSA) March 1, 2022

That’s all there is in the way of League of Legends patch 12.6 notes for now but do keep checking back on them as we could see more come to the PBE for testing ahead of its live launch very soon.

