League of Legends patch 26.10 changes up minion aggro, and Riot's not having any of your complaints

I always feel bad for minions in League of Legends. While you're off assassinating tiny little squishy supports (I'm the support, it's me) they're thanklessly battling it out in-lane, slowly chipping down turrets and carving your path to victory. Knowing how to manage them separates the pros from the more casual players; there's times when it's better to build up a wave and let them crash, while in some instances you'll want to freeze them in a specific spot. League of Legends patch 26.10 changes up how minions aggro, and despite initially seeming like a somewhat minor switch, it's set the community ablaze.

Riot has already changed how minions spawn this year, meaning that your little army heads out earlier at the start of the game, and gets into lane faster. Now, with the MOBA's latest patch, it's reworked how minions aggro. Previously, if an enemy player attacked an allied minion, they'd earn a place on the minion's "priority list." As the minion attacks and is attacked, it sees who is dealing damage to it, and the AI adjusts accordingly.

Now, however, Riot has "removed this action [the priority list] entirely from aggroing minions to prevent it feeling like minions sometimes randomly change their target." This switches up how you manage waves in League of Legends, as minions will now effectively ignore enemies unless they attack an allied champion, in which the minions will then aggro them as normal.

This has sparked an impressive level of backlash. Minions adding champions to their priority list meant that you could pull them around the lane a little bit easier, baiting them into you to mess up your enemy's freeze, or focusing their aggro on your tank to stop them from attacking squishier champions. If you've been playing the game since it released and are used to this being an integral part of managing your waves, this is a huge blow.

Now, you could argue this is all a bit inside baseball: these techniques are used at higher levels of play, and as a result likely don't impact the vast majority of players. As someone who's played a lot of League, I was subliminally aware that this happened, but I can't say that I found it game changing (I do, however, main support).

League's Director of Product Drew 'just a capybara' Levin has been quick to highlight that, like me, most players actually didn't really know about these mechanics - at least not on a conscious level. In a May 12 X post, he says "players: Riot should really care about making the game more approachable and comprehensible to people trying to learn the game.

"Those same players: Riot is killing their game yet again by removing an esoteric minion targeting rule that 10,000 people worldwide understand."

There's a slew of other replies in the comments, but as things began to heat up he follows up with "never mind, I've been persuaded by everyone typing 'skill expression.' When I get in tomorrow I'll be asking the team how long it will take to add turn speed and minion denial to the game."

Amid the chaos, one player asks why Riot's decided to make the switch, given the change only impacts "10,000 people" as Levin says. "It still affects every single wave of every single game. If you don't understand the mechanic, it still affects you, just in a different (negative) way because you cannot successfully attribute what is happening to a cause in the game."

I'm unsure whether Levin's comments have simply added more fuel to the fire instead of providing some extra clarity. I woke up to an X timeline filled with concern, especially given that the patch is dropping right in the middle of the new esports season. These strategies come into play at the highest levels of the game, so I'm sure the pros will feel it immediately.

There are a slew of other changes in the patch notes, including the new match termination system, which readjusts LP gain and loss if a problem player is found in your lobby. Quinn is more viable in the jungle, and Lee Sin's shield now applies when jumping to a minion or ward. None of these have attracted the same level of attention as the minion changes, but 26.10 is still a pretty solid patch overall. I always love when Ashe takes an arrow to the knee.