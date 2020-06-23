Cheap LoL skins (and Champions)! Here are this week’s deals

Following the launch of LoL patch 10.12 and ahead of LoL patch 10.13, there are some super sweet deals on a bunch of skins and some of the best League of Legends Champions right now. Each week, developer Riot hosts an in-game sale giving you the chance to scoop up those looks and characters you’ve had your eye on for a while, and this round’s got some real goodies on offer. Read on to see which LoL treats you can grab with a hefty discount this week.

There are 15 skins and five Champions on sale this week (of June 2) at up to 60% off their regular price. This week’s selection has got some epic entries, with discounts on two of the Mecha Kingdoms LoL Champion skins of 2020, which arrived way back in January with LoL patch 10.1.

There’s also a divine look for Irelia, and some frosty skins on sale for Sylas, Kennen, and Annie. Zyra’s Wildfire skin is also for cheap this week, along with Kha’Zix’s Death Blossom look, Bladecraft Orianna, Soulhunter Kayn, and Dragonslayer Braum. Sweet!

But, if you were counting, that’s not all – Star Guardian Janna, Cyber Pop Zoe, and Dragon Master Swain are also up for grabs for less this week,too.

Read on to see the full list of cheap LoL skins and Champions this week, along with some glimpses of their skins in-game to jog your memory if you’re thinking of picking any up while they’re discounted.

League of Legends Champions on Sale

Alistar – 292 RP (50 % discount)

Rammus – 292 RP (50% discount)

Senna – 682 RP (30% discount)

Trundle – 513 RP (35% discount)

Xayah – 438 RP (55% discount)

League of Legends skins on sale

Artic Ops Kennen – 390 RP (60% discount)

Bladecraft Orianna – 438 RP (55% discount)

Cyber Pop Zoe – 675 RP (50% discount)

Death Blossom Kha’Zix – 487 RP (50% discount)

Divine Sword Irelia – 742 RP (45% discount)

Dragon Master Swain – 675 RP (50% discount)

Dragonslayer Braum – 487 RP (50% discount)

Freljord Sylas – 975 RP (27% discount)

Frostfire Annie – 633 RP (35% discount)

Guardian of the Sands Ryze – 975 RP (27% discount)

Mecha Kingdoms Garen – 975 RP (27% discount)

Mecha Kingdoms Jax – 1350 RP (25% discount)

Soulhunter Kayn – 810 RP (40% discount)

Star Guardian Janna – 1012 RP (25% discount)

Wildfire Zyra – 390 RP (60% discount)

The LoL Champion and skin sale resets each week, so if you haven’t seen what you’re looking for this time, be sure to keep checking back to get a look at the sweet discounts next week will bring.

You can also check out the LoL patch 10.12 notes to find out the latest changes to hit Riot’s MOBA game. LoL patch 10.13 has landed on the PBE for testing, so be sure to get a look at our LoL tier list of the best League of Legends Champions to play right now ahead of its arrival.