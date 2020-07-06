League of Legends Spirit Blossom skin line gets teased at Anime Expo

In January this year, League of Legends developer Riot Games announced its flagship MOBA game would be getting 120 new skins over the course of 2020 year (I know, phwoar). We’ve had a bunch already, ranging from some new High Noon additions to those medieval-inspired RPG skins, and of course the brand-new batch of summer-ready Pool Party looks. Now, Riot’s announced a new skin line altogether, on its way to the game: Spirit Blossom.

The new skin line was unveiled at the recent online Anime Expo Lite during a panel on the ‘History of Skin Thematics in LoL’, in which the studio talked about the game’s anime-style cosmetic offerings. At the end, Riot shared a teaser for the new alternate universe – and while the clip of the panel is now set to private, Riot influencer manager Mel Capperino-Garcia has shared the two images from the show on Twitter, which you can check out below.

As you can see, Riot’s given away very little about the skin line so far other than its general theme, but the images paint a picture of another anime-inspired range, which it seems will have a delicate, painterly feel, with gentle hues and a strong link with nature.

It’s not clear which Champs are headed for a new skin, courtesy of the Spirit Blossom launch, but in the most recent League of Legends roadmap, Riot once again teased a new Champion it has coming to the game as part of a big summer event. Following similar hints earlier this year, it hinted at a new Jungler Champ that would be “blooming soon!” alongside comparable, watercolour-like artwork of a mystical forest.

Rumours point to a faun-like Champ called Lillia – whose splash art appears to have just leaked online – who seems to tie into these hints, so perhaps she’ll be the first in line for a Spirit Blossom look with a launch skin (though her existence isn’t officially confirmed at this point).

Riot says we can expect to find out more tomorrow (July 7), so keep your eyes peeled for more information about what the line will bring – and, most crucially, which lucky Champs will be in the running for a new look. Also be sure to check out the LoL patch 10.14 notes so see what’s headed to the game later this week.