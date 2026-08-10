League of Legends streamer does 493 damage in a 32-minute game. In the top lane. Somehow.

I've just watched Twitch streamer Kadeem 'Kadeem718' Alford explain the theory of relativity to Tyler 'Tyler1' Steinkamp. I'd say that, in physics terms, it's not quite right, but I can respect where he's coming from. I think. What I can't respect, however, is 493 damage on Riven top after a 32-minute-long League of Legends game. If the physics was hard to comprehend, then this is truly rocket science.

Taking to the Rift alongside Tyler1, fellow League of Legends streamer Dantes 'Dantes' Forlini, and former Overwatch pro turned Twitch titan, Félix 'xQc' Lengyel, Kadeem blind picks Riven top. Slightly terrifying at the best of times, amplified by the fact that Kadeem's Riven is notoriously… variable.

It's worth noting that Kadeem is relatively famous for his… interesting approach to the MOBA. I'm not going to say it's bad; it's just different. I knew, immediately, things weren't going to go well, but I didn't quite expect it to be this bad.

Ending the game 0/8/0 - perhaps expected - the thing that seals the deal is his measly 493 damage at 32 minutes. His build is probably one of the primary reasons - he's only got a Ravenous Hydra, Plated Steelcaps, and the constituent parts of what looks to be Death's Dance as the game ends. I'm unsure why the Ravenous Hydra rush - OP.gg suggests Eclipse or Axiom Arc first, with Ravenous Hydra never quite making it into the mix. Given it's high cost (3,300 gold), it's not the way I'd have went, especially out of the gate. But, then again, Kadeem knows things I don't.

"Yo Kadeem, that is some big damage," laughs Tyler1. "Bro, what happened there!" "I told you I need to practice more," Kadeem responds. "I'm training because I'm not good at these items." "I think that damage is accidental," xQc chimes in. "He build that much armor that I couldn't do damage," Kadeem defends, to which xQc responds "he's too tanky." They go on to point out that Kadeem took more damage than both xQc their support. The entire clip is absolute chaos.

It's worth noting that there is, rather obviously, some trolling going on here. Kadeem's known for his weird and wonderful builds, but thankfully he's got a strong enough team to carry him. I wouldn't advise doing any of this in your own games, though; I doubt your squad will thank you.

Real talk, though; 493 damage. As an enchanter support main, I'm relatively used to sitting at the bottom of the scoreboard in terms of raw DPS output. This one, though, has actually broken my brain. That's, perhaps, the lowest I've ever seen. Put into perspective, in one of my remade games from a few days ago, the top laner did 228 damage in one minute and 26 seconds. 493 at 32 minutes is wild. I'll be thinking about that for the rest of the day now. Thanks, Kadeem.