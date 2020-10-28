Red Bull launches “simplified” League of Legends Worlds stream for newbies

League of Legends is one of the best MOBA games – heck! – one of the best multiplayer games on PC out there, but it can be a little tricky to understand for aspiring players approaching the Rift for the first time. However, Red Bull is launching a new stream for the upcoming League Worlds finals which is specifically designed to help newbies and casual fans enjoy all the action.

The ‘Red Bull Worlds Simplified’ stream will go live on October 31 for the Championship finals, and feature a whole bunch of big names from across gaming to help “demystify” and celebrate the event, which is one of the biggest in the annual esports calendar. Expert hosts Frankie Ward and Tom Deacon will take the helm of the stream, and be joined by guests such as Joseph “Munchables” Fenny, Marc ‘Caedrel’ Lamont, Ciernan ‘Excoundrel’ Lowe, Luciana ‘AngelArcher’ Nadrag, and others.

The hosts and guests will help make the event, and the game of League of Legends itself, more easily understandable and accessible for new viewers – that is, “understand the thrill of every baron and dragon play, and the tactical mind games behind the Champion draft”, as Red Bull explains in a post.

If you’re keen to tune in when the Worlds finals go live this weekend and get some tips and insight into the game, you can catch the stream on Red Bull’s Twitch channel here. It’ll kick off on October 31 at 10:00 CET / 09:00 GMT / 05:00 ET / 02:00 PT.

We're happy to announce Red Bull Worlds Simplified!

The @lolesports #Worlds2020 stream for LoL beginners! You want to check out the biggest esports event of the year, but don't know anything about Barons, Turrets and Champions? Then click here: https://t.co/2mEBCnF3c5 pic.twitter.com/5nOAOvRnnA — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) October 28, 2020

In the meantime, we also have some handy guides to help you get started with League if you’re new to it – take a look at our League of Legends beginner guide, rundown of the best League of Legends Champions, and LoL tier list for some tips on how to play and which Champs to pick for each role. Riot Games also has a ‘How to Play’ page here which you might find useful.