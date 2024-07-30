League of Legends T1 skins finally revealed, and they’re not $430

It’s Sunday November 19, 2023, and my wonderful partner and I have plopped into two oversized chairs in a cinema in Edinburgh, Scotland. We’re here to watch the 2023 League of Legends Worlds finale, both of us non-subtly rooting for T1. It’s a quick affair; T1 demolishes Weibo Gaming 3 – 0 and it feels somewhat like a wasted trip – until I remember that a T1 win means a new line of Worlds skins. That alone almost makes the ridicule I’ve received for watching LoL esports in the cinema from my colleagues almost worth it.

Now, of course, I’ll address the elephant in the room. League of Legends has already celebrated T1 legend Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok with the rather expensive Hall of Legends Ahri skins that dropped earlier this year, but it’s safe to say that the vast majority of the MOBA‘s players didn’t add those ones to their cosmetic arsenal.

As a result, I’ve been clinging to hope for the new T1 Worlds skins. While Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok unfortunately didn’t get the Lux skin he wanted (I wanted it too, sad face), the prospect of a T1-themed Jinx and Orianna certainly piqued my interest. And now, after months of waiting, we’ve finally caught a glimpse of them.

As expected, there are six skins on offer. Going from top lane to support, we’ve got snazzy new cosmetics for Jayce (he’s getting the prestige skin this time around, too), Lee Sin, Orianna, Jinx, and Bard, with a color palette focusing on white, red, gold, blue and purple.

There are dragons, explosions – everything you might expect of Worlds skins, but there’s also a reference to the aforementioned Keria / Lux incident with the Bard skin that makes me so incredibly happy. It’s time to play God, folks.

The T1-inspired League of Legends Worlds 2023 skins will drop alongside patch 14.16 on Wednesday, August 14.

If you’re can’t wait until then, though, here’s a list of the League of Legends skins that are currently on sale – High Noon Samira is an absolute must. Or, if you’re after something a little more flashy, here’s a rundown of the current LoL Mythic shop.

