The question 'what is the best League of Legends Worlds song' will net you plenty of different answers. Lots of people will immediately say Rise, others Legends Never Die, and OG fans will absolutely die on the Warriors hill. But I think we can probably all agree that, since 2022's Star Walkin', Worlds anthems haven't quite managed to capture the majesty of the likes of Imagine Dragons. Gods came closer than most, but both Linkin Park and Lil Nas X's attempts felt more like their own songs repurposed for the tournament rather than a dedicated, LoL-centric song. 2025's track is under pressure to perform - especially given that it celebrates 15 years of LoL esports - and at first glance I'm not quite sure it will.

Ahead of League of Legends Worlds 2025, Riot has confirmed that Chinese superstar and pop princess G.E.M will be performing the MOBA's latest anthem. Sometimes described as "China's Taylor Swift," her lyrics take the same autobiographical approach, with backing tracks that range from electro dance to light rock. If you watched 2016's Passengers (featuring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence) in Chinese, you may recognize G.E.M from the title track, Light Years Away.

2025's Worlds song also features Italian DJ Anyma, who's collabed with the likes of Ellie Goulding. His style is distinctly futuristic (think Cyberpunk 2077), with heavy bass and electronica that, after listening to 'Eternity' on Spotify, is an instant playlist addition for this writer. The pair, however, feel like they contrast pretty starkly, so I'm intrigued to see what the song sounds like when the music video debuts in October.

Joining G.E.M on the Worlds stage are LoL mainstays Chrissy Costanza and TEYA, who collabed on Bite Marks (easily one of my favorite League of Legends tracks ever) earlier this year.

And, given that it's 15 years of League of Legends Worlds, the Summoner's Cup is getting a makeover that, if you're familiar with the original edition of the trophy, will absolutely make you smile. Having been switched out in 2022 for a more streamlined model, 2025's version goes back to its roots, integrating the five hooded Summoner figures (in LoL's original lore you summoned the champion to play for you instead of being the champion) so it's a much-appreciated nod to the game's past.

Similarly, Riot's dropping two new elite chromas for 2017's Samsung Galaxy skinline, as well as 2018's Invictus Gaming cosmetics. These will drop with patch 25.20 (scheduled for Wednesday October 8), with Riot stating that they'll be on the PBE "in the coming days."

Overall, there are a lot of things to like here. I wasn't a big fan of the 2022 Summoner's Cup, and feel like, since then, LoL has slowly forgotten its roots. I'm glad that, at least for this event, we're seeing a nod to that era, but I'm unsure of how the anthem itself will feel. Taylor Swift-esque ballads and LoL Worlds Anthem don't exactly go together in my head, but I'm certainly intrigued to see what G.E.M brings to the stage.

Are you excited about Worlds? Let us know on Discord, and tell us what your favorite anthem is. Mine, controversially, is Phoenix.