League of Legends' most exciting team may lose its star player, as he has "no place" in its future

If League of Legends and I were in a relationship, we'd currently be sitting at 'it's complicated.' While Riot's MOBA is the game that launched my editorial career and the one that I've racked up an ungodly amount of hours in, I've struggled to love it in 2025. With rising skin prices and the new seasonal model leaving me out in the cold, I've only really kept up with the esports scene of late - we all get League of Legends Worlds fever, let's be honest. But the thing that's remained consistent throughout 2025 is my love for Los Ratones, Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont's supposedly ragtag band of pros and streamers that has taken LoL esports by storm. There have been some wild highs, but recently it's been more of a low, with the team crashing out of EMEA Masters after a particularly ugly 0 - 3 defeat at the hands of Karmine Corp Blue.

It's the first real loss Cadrel's now-iconic League of Legends team has been handed all season, and while the squad will make an appearance at Red Bull's League of Its Own tournament in November, an ominous tweet from Tuesday October 21 says that there's "news coming on what's next for Los Ratones in 2026." As the rumor mill spins away, star toplaner Simon 'Baus' Hofverberg has discussed Los Ratones' "future plans" on Twitch, confirming that "there is a future" but hinting that he may not be part of it.

"There could be a future, y'know," he says. "I'm speaking from an individual standpoint, like, what do I want to do with my life. It's a decision I have to make. In Los Ratones we've had coaches and people who tell us what to do - meta stuff, new strategies - and then it's basically up to me as a player to fucking listen or not. I just want to play my own game, y'know?

"I don't want [to get to] a point in my life where I get bored of the game," he continues. "I don't want it to turn into this thing where I wake up, play passive under tower for five hours every day. I don't want that. That's not how I play."

When asked if he's streaming next year, he says "I'm thinking for myself, 'what do I really want.' Streaming and griefing soloQ sounds a lot more… y'know," he says with a smile. "So I'm kind of contemplating what I want to do. Best case would be to grief and int in pro play, but I think people are kind of done with me doing that. The mood in the team right now could be better. I've got to stop inting if I want to keep going."

As Los Ratones looks towards a potential slot in larger tournaments like the LEC, one Twitch chatter states that scrims will likely become more intensive and often take place offline. They ask Baus how he'd balance streaming with scrims, to which he replies "I'm not gonna play fucking pro play if that means I can't stream. If it's stream or play pro play, it's a no brainer. I want to stream.

"That's why Los Ratones was so good; it gave me the opportunity to stream the scrims. It was a chill team; a lot more relaxing. It was so perfect for me. In the second half of this year, and depending how next year looks, we're turning more and more into a real 'professional athlete' team, and I have no place in that. I'm not gonna give up my streaming career for pro play, and if the schedule means I need to scrim six hours a day and review three hours a day… y'know," he shrugs. "I'm not saying anything chat! I'm just constantly looking for a solution."

Baus is, perhaps, the player who really put Los Ratones on the map - we all remember the moment he solo killed Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok at last year's League of Its Own (his first ever progessional tournament). But, as a fan and a viewer, Baus has definitely felt quiet as of late, and I've missed his Sion antics as he moves towards more meta picks. We'll have to wait and see what the future holds, but either way, it's been a year to remember.

Are you watching Worlds? Let us know who you're rooting for on Discord. It's no surprise that, as an EU fan, I'm rooting for G2 - we finally made top eight babyyy.