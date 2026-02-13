I can't recognize my favorite League of Legends champions anymore, and I'm sick of it

"Who's this?" I ask my partner, bringing up an image of Firecracker Ashe. Between us we have over a decade of combined League of Legends experience (not quite 200 years), but he falls silent. I skip to the next skin - Firecracker Caitlyn - and he's equally as quiet. "Lauren, I'm not actually sure," he replies, and while it immediately clicks when I confirm that it's the two ADCs, we devolve into a mutual rant about skin clarity. As a duo bot lane, we regularly take turns playing these characters in Riot's MOBA, yet from the splash art alone, we couldn't even recognize them.

We had the same discussion a week later about Petals of Spring Jayce (men with dark hair and a white streak are becoming a recurring theme in League of Legends), and then again just days ago when Riot revealed its new Love Confession skins for Wild Rift. While I was happily infatuated with Ezreal's Prestige skin, I immediately saw waves of backlash in response to Riven's. Put simply: Love Confession Riven isn't Riven. Her facial structure; her skin tone - everything about this skin is off. People have been quick to compare her to the "ugly" Saja Boy from K-Pop Demon Hunters (Romance, if you're wondering), and while I think that's a slight disservice to the demon idol, I can't help but agree.

Clarity has always been high on Riot's priority list, but its recent splash arts don't reflect that. If I can't tell who the champion is at a glance (unless it's one of the more transformative skins like Pug'Maw, but even then), something's gone wrong. It's all fair and good to keep producing gorgeous looking art, but if it isn't reflective of the champion or their unique identity, what's the point? A nice Wallpaper Engine backdrop? A few extra skin sales? Is integrity not worth more?

League of Legends has felt like it's in a state of flux for years, moving to lure in Arcane fans, then going hard on the gacha-esque microtransactions to bait the whales. I could slap my knee and moan about the good ol' days, but I've largely accepted that those are long gone. It simply feels like League is having an identity crisis, just as many games are in 2026, and now its skin clarity (and, by proxy, its champions) are paying the price.

There are a lot of things wrong with Love Confession Riven. While the character does have sharp features, there's no rugged femininity in the this skin - she looks more BTS than battleworn swordmaster. While I like the music-inspired design of her runic blade, it doesn't have the same silhouette as the base version - it at least has the curve, but it almost feels dainty. It's the core part of her kit: it should have heft and weight. To quote Riot back in 2021: skins should "highlight [a champion's] source of power." Love Confession does the opposite.

Riven also has a somewhat sun-baked sheen to her skin, as well as her iconic white body markings. These are completely absent in the Love Confession splash art, and she looks more Chinese in ethnicity than anything else. Riot has completely reworked the character's facial structure, and honestly, it just looks weird and out of place given her Noxian heritage. Perhaps all that time in Ionia rubbed off.

"I'm sorry but that's not Riven," reads one comment on Reddit, responding to the splash art. "They are actually just ragebaiting at this point," reads another. In short: this skin isn't Riven, nor does it even come close to Riven. I'm sure this girl's great, but she isn't my Exile.

But, while the Love Confession skin is a Wild Rift exclusive, this feeds into a wider problem with League of Legends, and perhaps the videogame industry as a whole (look at Overwatch's recent issues with Anran). Back in winter 2025, Prestige Winterblessed Mel's splash art came under fire for having similarly angular facial features instead of the somewhat softer, rounder face shape we see in Arcane. She's one of many: Riot's been accused of 'same face syndrome' (where all character models - largely female - have the same facial structure) time and time again. But, more recently, it's gone beyond that. I've been playing League of Legends for almost a decade at this point, and I can't recognize its champions at a glance. It's genuinely quite depressing, and it doesn't help sate my concerns that Riot doesn't quite understand its own characters anymore.

While I had a brief stint of playing Arena 24/7 over the Christmas holidays, I've really struggled to make League of Legends my staple nighttime game as of late. I didn't even watch Worlds last year. It simply doesn't have that same sparkle that it used to; that same cohesiveness and unique identity that drew me to it. In many ways, it just feels like another battle-pass-ridden, weekly skin roulette, not the high-octane, character-focused MOBA that I once loved. I hope - pray - every day that Riot does something to lure me back to Runeterra, but at the moment, it simply seems intent on pushing me away.