New League of Legends champion K’Sante revealed for top lane

A new League of Legends champion will be arriving in the top lane this year, states Ryan Mireles, lead producer for Riot Games’ hit MOBA. The details of their kit are still pretty vague, but with some interesting background on the character’s lore and where they’ll be played on the Rift, it gives enough information for us to be excited for what comes next.

K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. A top lane tank that hails from a little-known part of Shurima, the city of Nazumah. Nazumah is described as being an oasis city on the outskirts of the desert, and interestingly they are one of the few Shurima locations that don’t bow to Azir. This city, like many located in Shurima, no longer thrives but barely survives, gathering whatever food and water they can just to live.

If we’re going strictly from the lore, K’Sante is a hunter that leads the peoples of Nazumah against the gargantuan monsters that prowl their landscape. The new champion’s weapon, Ntofos, is something that was crafted from the regenerating hide of one of these monsters and has the ability to shake off its blunt form to reveal the finely-crafted blades hidden inside.

As Mireles explains, Ntofos is primarily used defensively, but at any moment can be shattered to enable a huge burst of damage, only then to regenerate back to the blunt form in order to “bludgeon the crap out of you.” With top lane being scary at the best of times, it leaves me with a slight chill knowing there might soon be an unkillable defensive tank that can end my little Teemo life in an instant.

There isn’t a solid release date for K’Sante, with the vague window of ‘later this year’ being touted by the lead producer. Considering that August is nearly over though, we won’t have too long to wait. In the meantime why not check out what’s happening right now with the League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes and the other potential changes coming to the jungle role later this year