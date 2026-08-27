There's a good chance we're getting more K/DA soon, as the League of Legends superstars register a new song

A recent ASCAP registration hints that we’ll be seeing something new from the League of Legends supergroup in the near future.

We haven't had a new K/DA song, or, in fact, heard anything from the elite League of Legends girl group for years - hopefully that's going to change, and soon. There is a new registration with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) by a band called K/DA for a track named 'Watch Me'.

ASCAP is an organization that collectively licences public performances from all manner of bands, artists, you name it. It collects royalties for plays and performances of these songs and funnels them back to the artists - basically, if you want to get paid for your music, you register here. K/DA's back catalogue is all on ASCAP, so it's a fair bet that we'll be hearing something new very soon now that Watch Me is there too.

K/DA permeates everything in League of Legends these days, with Riftbound, TFT, and even Runeterra having a bit of K-pop flavour to them. At the tail end of 2025, the Teamfight Tactics team put out a What's Next in 2026 video, with the entire winter spot being held back for their "biggest musical event yet."

If we're talking music and LoL, then it doesn't get any bigger than K/DA. This all seems to be lining up pretty well, and I'm annoyed at myself for not seeing it before - I just hope that when we do finally get to hear Watch Me, it's accompanied by a new Fortiche video, too. The French animation company might have their hands full with Arcane, but I can dream.