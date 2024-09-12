Riot teams up with OperaGX for League of Legends World Championship

Gaming browser OperaGX is teaming up with Riot Games, making it the preferred browser for the 2024 World Championship. When the championship starts later this month, OperaGX will be the browser you need for exclusive access to the co-streamer hub, unlocked digital drops, and a special hub for tracking the tournament matches.

The annual League of Legends World Championships is the biggest esports event of the year, and by far the biggest advantage of watching LoL Worlds 2024 using OperaGX is getting access to the co-streaming hub. Here, you’ll find the official Worlds 2024 stream, as well as 75 official co-streamers, covering the tournament in a range of languages with their unique presenting styles.

The Riot Corner is where you’ll find the full tournament schedule, including results and upcoming matches. A full tournament bracket will also be available, so you can work out the route to the final that best suits your favorite team.

If you love a freebie, you’ll want to download OperaGX as well, as you’ll get access to exclusive items just for using the browser. These items can be claimed from the lolesports website, but only once you’ve installed OperaGX.

The OperaGX and Riot Games partnership kicks off on September 25, 2024, which is when the Riot Corner and co-streaming hub go live. It’s worth noting that this is set to be a multi-year partnership too, meaning there could be bigger and better things to come in future Worlds events.

Within OperaGX itself, you’ll also be able to enjoy one of six free LoL-themed mods, including Lee Sin, Renate, Renekton, Varus, K’Sante, and the official LoL esports theme. One of these mods must be installed in order to gain access to the Riot Corner.

If you’re keen to know more about what Riot has planned for this year’s event, check out the new LoL Pick’em skin and the Unlocked Collector’s Edition in which it arrives.