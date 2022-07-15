League of Legends patch 12.13 ends in tears with four champs hotfixed

It’s been less than 24 hours since Riot unleashed League of Legends patch 12.13 and Nilah onto the Rift but, there’s already been four hotfixes issued for the Joy Unbound herself, as well as Sivir, Gwen, and Master Yi.

While new whip-wielding ADC, Nilah, was very much the focal point of League of Legends patch 12.13, the all new Star Guardians event and a host of changes to some of the game’s most iconic champions accompanied her onto Summoner’s Rift.

The Joy Unbound has brought anything but joy, though, as within 24 hours of her release Riot have been forced to hotfix the demonic bot laner, as well as fellow ADC Sivir, top laner Gwen, and jungle monster Master Yi.

Nilah’s win rate hit a staggering 53% (normally it hovers around 30% for new champs) within a day of release alongside Sivir and Master Yi, whereas Gwen tapered off around 50% according to LoLalytics.

LoL’s dev team were quick to jump on the issue, hitting the latter three champions on July 13, then turning its attention to Nilah a day later. All of the changes can be found below, courtesy of Riot.

Nilah

BASE HEALTH 590 -> 570

BASE ARMOR 30 -> 27

PASSIVE HEAL INCREASE 10% -> 7.5%

PASSIVE SHIELD INCREASE 20% -> 15%

Q EMPOWERED ATTACKS 110% Total AD -> 100% Total AD

Q EMPOWERED BONUS ATTACK SPEED 15-65% (based on level) -> 10-60% (based on level)

E RECHARGE RATE 24/21/18/15/12 -> 26/22.5/19/15.5/12

Gwen

BASE HEALTH 660 -> 620

-> PASSIVE – HEALING FROM DAMAGE AGAINST CHAMPIONS 60% of damage dealt-> 50% of damage dealt

R – COOLDOWN 100/90/80-> 120/100/80

Master Yi

BASE AD 66 ⇒ 65

AD GROWTH 3 -> 2.5

-> Q – COOLDOWN 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 -> 20/19.5/19/18.5/18 W – DAMAGE REDUCTION 60/62.5/65/67.5/70%, increased to 90% for the first 0.5 seconds -> 45/47.5/50/52.5/55%, increased to 90% for the first 0.5 seconds

Sivir

Q – BASE DAMAGE 25/40/55/70/85 -> 15/30/45/60/75

W – MANA COST 60 -> 60/65/70/75/80

W – COOLDOWN 10 -> 12

Nilah is clearly the champ who has taken the most hits, but there’s no word of changing any of her mechanics. Post-hotfix her win rate has dropped to 52%, so the changes have had an impact – but will they be enough?

As players come to terms with her different quirks and master her abilities, it’ll be interesting to see if her win rate rises again, or remains stable.

Either way, she’s made history for being one of League’s most broken champions on release – and that’s saying something!