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Annie holding a stuffed animal in LoL key art

League of Legends patch 26.14 is rolling out optional parental tools to enhance "child safety"

League of Legends patch 26.14 goes live on July 15, rolling out new ways for parents to have control over their kid's Riot Games accounts.

Ava Thompson-Powell
Ava Thompson-Powell Contributor
Ava is a fan of all things relating to The Sims and Dead by Daylight, to immersive RPGs, MMOs, and cozy games
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Riot Games has started rolling out opt-in parental controls in League of Legends, focusing on managing children's social interactions. This comes alongside purchase and playtime limits, as well as game access and greater control over how data is used across the company's services.

The MOBA will start shipping these controls in League of Legends with patch 26.14, though these features are entirely optional. They are intended to "give parents more visibility and control over their child's social interactions in game."

This includes the ability to view and edit your child's friend lists, or functionality to turn on or off comms like text and voice chat. Alongside being able to view their friend lists and the ability to block incoming requests, access to all 18+ adult accounts that have messaged your child within 30 days is also available.

Screenshot showing information regarding LoL's parental controls

Further options for controlling an account are purchase and playtime limits, though parents need to bear in mind that the former only apply to "purchases made through our platforms." If your child plays Riot's catalog via the App Store or PlayStation store, for example, you'll need to manage those separately. Playtime limits are only relevant for PC players, too, and will similarly need to be handled through those specific platforms.

Overall, these tools are said to "provide parents with the tools to protect their child's safety," and Riot is clearly making steps to ensure peace of mind for parents when children access their services. Whether more features arrive in the future remains to be seen.

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