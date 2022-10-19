League of Legends patch notes: 12.20 adds Halloween Bewitching skins

The League of Legends patch notes for the 12.20 update mark the beginning of spooky season, as the fan favourite Bewitching skins are back to add some magic to Riot Games’ MOBA. Additionally, to temper the terror in the botlane, Blitzcrank goes under the knife in an attempt to increase his jungle prowess.
Jungle Blitzcrank changes
League of Legends Patch notes: 12.20 update
Below are the main points of the League of Legends 12.20 patch notes, courtesy of Riot Games.
Blitzcrank changes
Base stats
- Base AD: 62 ⇒ 60
- Base Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.625
Passive – Mana Barrier
- Shield Amount: 30% of maximum mana ⇒ 15-45% of maximum mana (levels 1-18)
W – Overdrive
- Damage to Monsters: 60-180 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 60-220 (levels 1-18) (note: no longer scales linearly, scaling is as follows: 60/80/100/120/140/160/165/170/175/180/185/190/195/200/205/210/215/220)
E – Power Fist
- Empowered Auto Attack Damage against Champions: 200% total AD (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 175% total AD (+ 25% AP)
- Damage to Non-Champions: unchanged
- NEW: To the Moon: Blitzcrank now has a chance to uppercut monsters to the moon when overkilling them
Champion Buffs
Akshan
E – Heroic Swing
- Swing Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ infinite
Bugfixes
- Fixed some bugs that would cause Akshan to spin in place when using his E in certain locations. We’re still hammering out all of these locations, but this should be a noticeable improvement.
Elise
Q – Neurotoxin
- Cast Range: 625 ⇒ 575
- Range Detection: Edge of Elise to centre of target’s hitbox ⇒ centre of Elise to edge of target’s hitbox
Evelynn
Q – Hate Spike
- Bonus Magic Damage to Marked Targets: 10/20/30/40/50 (+25% AP) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP)
W – Allure
- Charm Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds
Gwen
Q – Snip Snip!
- Damage per Snip: 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% AP)
- Final Snip Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+35% AP)
Jayce
W – Lightning Field
- Mana Restoration: 6/8/10/12/14/16 ⇒ 10/12/14/16/18/20
R – Transform Mercury Hammer
- Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 5/15/25/35 ⇒ 5/15/25/35 (+ 7.5% bonus AD)
Kennen
E – Lightning Rush
- NEW: Shadow Shuriken Jutsu: After ending his E, Kennen’s bonus attack speed buff will now allow him to surpass the 2.5x attack speed limit
RAMMUS
W – Defensive Ball Curl
- Self Slow: 30% ⇒ 0% (Removed)
R – Soaring Slam
- Dash Speed: 105% of Move Speed ⇒ 110% of Move Speed
Wukong
R – Cyclone
- Physical Damage per Cast: 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 220% AD) ⇒ 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 275% AD)
Ziggs
Q – Bouncing Bomb
- Magic Damage: 85/135/185/235/285 (+ 65% AP) ⇒ 95/145/195/245/295 (+ 65% AP)
Champion Nerfs
Aatrox
Passive – Deathbringer Stance
- Heal: 100% of post-mitigation damage ⇒ 80% of post-mitigation damage
Maokai
Passive – Sap Magic
- Healing Based on Maximum Health: + 4.5% – 12% (based on level) maximum health ⇒ + 4% – 10% (based on level) maximum health (note: maximum health ratio will now be 4%, 5%, 6%, 7%, 8%, 9%, 10% at levels 1, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17)
R – Nature’s Grasp
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 ⇒ 120/110/100
Sett
Base stats
- Magic Resist: 32 ⇒ 28
Passive – Pit Grit
- Health Regeneration per 5% of Missing Health: 0.25/0.5/1/2 ⇒ 0.15/0.5/1/2
- Right Punch AD Ratio: 50% bonus AD ⇒ 55% bonus AD
Items
Demonic Embrace
- Health: 450 ⇒ 350
- Ability Power: 60 ⇒ 70
- Ranged Burn Damage per Tick: 1% maximum health ⇒ 0.8% maximum health
Frozen Heart
- Total Cost: 2500 ⇒ 2700
- Combine Cost: 600 ⇒ 800
- Armor: 80 ⇒ 90
- Rock Solid Damage Reduction: 7 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health) ⇒ 5 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health)
Mortal Reminder
- Total Cost: 2500 ⇒ 2600
- Attack Damage: 25 ⇒ 35
- Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 20%
Sterak’s Gage
- The Claws that Catch bonus AD: 45% base AD ⇒ 50% base AD
- Lifeline Shield Amount: 75% Bonus Health decaying over 3.75 seconds ⇒ 80% Bonus Health decaying over 4.5 seconds
Runes
Lethal Tempo
- Bonus Auto Attack Range: 50 for melee champions, 75 for ranged ⇒ 50 for melee and ranged champions
Behavioural Systems
Zero-tolerance language will now be detected live and in-game. When detected, these messages will not be sent to other players, the offending player will be system muted, and all players will be notified.
With our growing confidence in feeding detection, we’re increasing the strictness of the model for high-level play in Ranked Solo/Duo. We’ll continue evaluating play in other queues and make adjustments as necessary.
Recently honored players will now be visible in the Add Friend and Friend Requests menus. We want to make sure it’s easy to keep playing with those players you’ve enjoyed playing with in the past!
Skins
- Bewitching Batnivia
- Bewitching Cassiopeia
- Bewitching LeBlanc
- Bewitching Neeko
- Bewitching Senna