League of Legends patch notes: 12.20 adds Halloween Bewitching skins

The League of Legends patch notes for the 12.20 update mark the beginning of spooky season, as the fan favourite Bewitching skins are back to add some magic to Riot Games’ MOBA. Additionally, to temper the terror in the botlane, Blitzcrank goes under the knife in an attempt to increase his jungle prowess.

League of Legends patch 12.20 is the one all of us goth kids have been waiting for; the Bewitching skins are finally here, and boy do they look stunning (especially because I’m a Senna main).

In addition to these new Halloween cosmetics, there’s a slew of buffs to the likes of Kennen, Rammus, and Evelynn, as well as some significant nerfs to top lane terors Aatrox and Maokai, the latter having dominated pretty much every lane since his patch 12.17 mini rework.

Finally, Riot are still trying to urge Blitzcrank players to test out Blitzcrank in the jungle, so have reworked his kit a little to ensure the Great Steam Golem remains neutral in the bot lane but viable in the jungle.

Jungle Blitzcrank changes

Riot remains steadfast in its attempt to introduce Blitzcrank to the jungle, but acknowledged that the robotic menace has been a little too powerful in the support role as a result of the latest wave of changes (I wouldn’t know, I constantly ban him).

Overdrive now does more damage to monsters, while Power Fist does less to champions. This orients the character more towards the jungle while simultaneously decreasing his power as a support. He also can now Uppercut monsters with the new “To the Moon” skill; imagine punching a gromp in the face, doesn’t that sound like fun?