The League of Legends patch notes for the 12.20 update mark the beginning of spooky season, as the fan favourite Bewitching skins are back to add some magic to Riot Games’ MOBA. Additionally, to temper the terror in the botlane, Blitzcrank goes under the knife in an attempt to increase his jungle prowess.

League of Legends patch 12.20 is the one all of us goth kids have been waiting for; the Bewitching skins are finally here, and boy do they look stunning (especially because I’m a Senna main).
In addition to these new Halloween cosmetics, there’s a slew of buffs to the likes of Kennen, Rammus, and Evelynn, as well as some significant nerfs to top lane terors Aatrox and Maokai, the latter having dominated pretty much every lane since his patch 12.17 mini rework.
Finally, Riot are still trying to urge Blitzcrank players to test out Blitzcrank in the jungle, so have reworked his kit a little to ensure the Great Steam Golem remains neutral in the bot lane but viable in the jungle.
League of Legends patch notes: 12.20 adds Halloween Bewitching skins: A huge robot shaped like a pumpkin with a glowing green and purple eye above it stomps as a cat with a pumpkin as a head runs away

Jungle Blitzcrank changes

Riot remains steadfast in its attempt to introduce Blitzcrank to the jungle, but acknowledged that the robotic menace has been a little too powerful in the support role as a result of the latest wave of changes (I wouldn’t know, I constantly ban him).
Overdrive now does more damage to monsters, while Power Fist does less to champions. This orients the character more towards the jungle while simultaneously decreasing his power as a support. He also can now Uppercut monsters with the new “To the Moon” skill; imagine punching a gromp in the face, doesn’t that sound like fun?
League of Legends Patch notes: 12.20 update

Below are the main points of the League of Legends 12.20 patch notes, courtesy of Riot Games.

Blitzcrank changes

Base stats

  • Base AD: 62 ⇒ 60
  • Base Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.625

Passive – Mana Barrier

  • Shield Amount: 30% of maximum mana ⇒ 15-45% of maximum mana (levels 1-18)

W – Overdrive

  • Damage to Monsters: 60-180 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 60-220 (levels 1-18) (note: no longer scales linearly, scaling is as follows: 60/80/100/120/140/160/165/170/175/180/185/190/195/200/205/210/215/220)

E – Power Fist

  • Empowered Auto Attack Damage against Champions: 200% total AD (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 175% total AD (+ 25% AP)
  • Damage to Non-Champions: unchanged
  • NEW: To the Moon: Blitzcrank now has a chance to uppercut monsters to the moon when overkilling them

Champion Buffs

Akshan

E – Heroic Swing

  • Swing Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ infinite

Bugfixes

  • Fixed some bugs that would cause Akshan to spin in place when using his E in certain locations. We’re still hammering out all of these locations, but this should be a noticeable improvement.

Elise

Q – Neurotoxin

  • Cast Range: 625 ⇒ 575
  • Range Detection: Edge of Elise to centre of target’s hitbox ⇒ centre of Elise to edge of target’s hitbox

Evelynn

Q – Hate Spike

  • Bonus Magic Damage to Marked Targets: 10/20/30/40/50 (+25% AP) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP)

W – Allure

  • Charm Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds

Gwen

Q – Snip Snip!

  • Damage per Snip: 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% AP)
  • Final Snip Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+35% AP)

Jayce

W – Lightning Field

  • Mana Restoration: 6/8/10/12/14/16 ⇒ 10/12/14/16/18/20

R – Transform Mercury Hammer

  • Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 5/15/25/35 ⇒ 5/15/25/35 (+ 7.5% bonus AD)

Kennen

E – Lightning Rush

  • NEW: Shadow Shuriken Jutsu: After ending his E, Kennen’s bonus attack speed buff will now allow him to surpass the 2.5x attack speed limit

RAMMUS

W – Defensive Ball Curl

  • Self Slow: 30% ⇒ 0% (Removed)

R – Soaring Slam

  • Dash Speed: 105% of Move Speed ⇒ 110% of Move Speed

Wukong

R – Cyclone

  • Physical Damage per Cast: 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 220% AD) ⇒ 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 275% AD)

Ziggs

Q – Bouncing Bomb

  • Magic Damage: 85/135/185/235/285 (+ 65% AP) ⇒ 95/145/195/245/295 (+ 65% AP)

Champion Nerfs

Aatrox

Passive – Deathbringer Stance

  • Heal: 100% of post-mitigation damage ⇒ 80% of post-mitigation damage

Maokai

Passive – Sap Magic

  • Healing Based on Maximum Health: + 4.5% – 12% (based on level) maximum health ⇒ + 4% – 10% (based on level) maximum health (note: maximum health ratio will now be 4%, 5%, 6%, 7%, 8%, 9%, 10% at levels 1, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17)

R – Nature’s Grasp

  • Cooldown: 120/100/80 ⇒ 120/110/100

Sett

Base stats

  • Magic Resist: 32 ⇒ 28

Passive – Pit Grit

  • Health Regeneration per 5% of Missing Health: 0.25/0.5/1/2 ⇒ 0.15/0.5/1/2
  • Right Punch AD Ratio: 50% bonus AD ⇒ 55% bonus AD

Items

Demonic Embrace

  • Health: 450 ⇒ 350
  • Ability Power: 60 ⇒ 70
  • Ranged Burn Damage per Tick: 1% maximum health ⇒ 0.8% maximum health

Frozen Heart

  • Total Cost: 2500 ⇒ 2700
  • Combine Cost: 600 ⇒ 800
  • Armor: 80 ⇒ 90
  • Rock Solid Damage Reduction: 7 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health) ⇒ 5 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health)

Mortal Reminder

  • Total Cost: 2500 ⇒ 2600
  • Attack Damage: 25 ⇒ 35
  • Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 20%

Sterak’s Gage

  • The Claws that Catch bonus AD: 45% base AD ⇒ 50% base AD
  • Lifeline Shield Amount: 75% Bonus Health decaying over 3.75 seconds ⇒ 80% Bonus Health decaying over 4.5 seconds

Runes

Lethal Tempo

  • Bonus Auto Attack Range: 50 for melee champions, 75 for ranged ⇒ 50 for melee and ranged champions

Behavioural Systems

Zero-tolerance language will now be detected live and in-game. When detected, these messages will not be sent to other players, the offending player will be system muted, and all players will be notified.

With our growing confidence in feeding detection, we’re increasing the strictness of the model for high-level play in Ranked Solo/Duo. We’ll continue evaluating play in other queues and make adjustments as necessary.

Recently honored players will now be visible in the Add Friend and Friend Requests menus. We want to make sure it’s easy to keep playing with those players you’ve enjoyed playing with in the past!

Skins

  • Bewitching Batnivia
  • Bewitching Cassiopeia
  • Bewitching LeBlanc
  • Bewitching Neeko
  • Bewitching Senna
