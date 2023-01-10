League of Legends patch notes: 13.1 update brings Ranked split changes

The League of Legends patch notes for the 13.1 update are here as Riot Games brings its flagship MOBA into the new year. Alongside the update comes a new season of LoL and the start of a new ranked climb; a Jax update; mythic shop rotations; changes to the refund token system; and much more.
For starters, we’ve already broken down all the League of Legends ranked changes starting in Season 13, including the split being divided in half. You can also get caught up with the League of Legends patch 13.1 preview as well, to make sure you’re up to speed with the changes to Yuumi and top laner Aatrox.
LoL patch 13.1 Competitive Updates
So, the new Split 1 starts with patch 13.1, which sees ranks being reset. You get ranked rewards for Split points, where you earn ten for a win and six for a loss. The promotion series has been reduced too, with it going from a best of five to best of three matches, while the restriction of duoing in ranked solo/duo with an MMR of Masters or above is disabled until patch 13.3.
Refund tokens have also undergone a change in LoL, with every player starting 2022 with a maximum of three tokens. That said, the complexity Riot has faced with these tokens means that as of update 13.11 later this year, refund tokens will be entirely removed.
League of Legends 13.1 patch notes
Below are the highlights of the LoL 13.1 patch. Riot Games will have a full breakdown as well if you’re looking for even more.
Champion changes
Jax
- Q – Leap Strike Physical Damage: 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD)(+60% AP) ⇒ 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD) (+0% AP)
E – Counter Strike
- Minimum Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+50% bonus AD) Physical Damage ⇒ 55/85/115/145/175 (+4% max HP of the target) (+100% AP) Magic Damage
- Bonus Damage per Attack Dodged: 20% of total damage ⇒ 20% of base damage
- R – Grandmaster’s Might Cooldown: 80 seconds ⇒ 100/90/80 seconds
Aatrox
- E – Umbral Dash Passive Increased Healing during World Ender: 25/30/35/40/45 ⇒ 20/24/28/32/36
- R – World Ender Bonus Movement Speed: 60/80/100 ⇒ 50/65/80
Dr. Mundo
- Base Health: 653 ⇒ 613
- Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒3.7
- E – Blunt Force TraumaBonus Attack Damage: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5 of maximum health ⇒ 2/2.5/3/3.5/4 of maximum health
Fiora
- Maximum Health Damage AD Scaling: 4.5% maximum health true damage per 100 AD ⇒ 4% maximum health true damage per 100 AD
- Q – Lunge Physical Damage: 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 95/100/105/110/115 bonus AD) ⇒ 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 90/95/100/105/110 bonus AD)
Jayce
- Base Attack Damage: 54 ⇒ 57
- Q Base Physical Damage: 55/100/145/190/235/280 ⇒ 60/110/160/210/260/310
- W (Hammer Form) – Lightning Field Magic Damage Per Second: 25/40/55/70/85/100 ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95/110
K’Sante
- Base Movement Speed: 335 ⇒ 330
- Passive – Dauntless Instinct Base Damage: 10-25 (based on level) ⇒ 5-20 (based on level)
- W – Path Maker
Minimum Physical Damage: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25 of target’s maximum health ⇒ 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target’s maximum health
Maximum Physical Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25 of target’s maximum health ⇒ 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target’s maximum health
Lissandra
- Health Growth: 104 ⇒ 110
- Q – Ice Shard Slow: 16/19/22/25/28 ⇒ 20/24/28/32/36
- W – Ring of Frost Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
Rammus
- Base Attack Damage: 56 ⇒ 53
- Base Health: 634 ⇒ 614
Shaco
- Q – Deceive Mana Cost: 60 ⇒ 40
Backstab Critical Strike Bonus Damage: 30% ⇒ 40%
- W – Two-Shiv Poison
Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+75% bonus AD)(+60% AP) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% bonus AD)(+60% AP)
Magic Damage to Targets Below 30% Health of Maximum Health: 105/142.5/180/217.5/255 (+112.5% bonus AD)(+90% AP) ⇒ 105/142.5/180/217.5/255 (+120% bonus AD)(+90% AP)
Sion
- Base Health: 615 ⇒ 655
- Q – Decimating Smash Damage When Fully Charged: 70/135/200/265/330 ⇒ 90/155/220/285/350
Xayah
- Base Attack Speed/Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 ⇒0.658
Yuumi
- Q – Prowling Projectile
Base Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 ⇒ 50/80/110/140/170/200
Empowered Base Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220/260
Zeri
- Attack Damage Growth: 1.5 ⇒1.3
- Q – Burst Fire Total Base Physical Damage: 15/18/21/24/27 ⇒ 15/17/19/21/23
Mythic Content
Now Available
- Prestige Dragonmancer Volibear
- Prestige K/DA Ahri
- Mythic Chroma Storm Dragon Lee Sin
Leaving the Mythic Shop
- Prestige Arcade Caitlyn
- Prestige PROJECT Sylas
- Prestige Space Groove Nami
- Mythic Chroma Galaxy Slayer Zed
- Anima Squad 2022 Grab Bag
- Star Guardian 2022 Grab Bag
- Anima Squad 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- Star Guardian 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- MSI High Noon 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- Steel Valkyrie 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- Worlds 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- Eclipse Knights 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- Ocean Song 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
Champion skins and chromas
League of Legends skins: 13.1
- Mythmaker Irelia
- Mythmaker Galio
- Mythmaker Garen
- Mythmaker Sivir
- Mythmaker Zyra
- Lunar Empress Ashe
- Lunar Guardian Kha’Zix
- Lunar Guardian Malphite
- Lunar Empress Qiyana
- Lunar Emperor Thresh
- Prestige Porcelain Lissandra
- Prestige Mythmaker Sivir
Chromas
- Mythmaker Irelia
- Mythmaker Galio
- Mythmaker Garen
- Mythmaker Sivir
- Mythmaker Zyra
- Lunar Empress Ashe
- Lunar Guardian Kha’Zix
- Lunar Guardian Malphite
- Lunar Empress Qiyana
- Lunar Emperor Thresh
So, that's it for the major changes in the League of Legends patch 13.1 update.