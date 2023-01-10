League of Legends patch notes: 13.1 update brings Ranked split changes

The League of Legends patch notes for the 13.1 update are here as Riot Games brings its flagship MOBA into the new year. Alongside the update comes a new season of LoL and the start of a new ranked climb; a Jax update; mythic shop rotations; changes to the refund token system; and much more.

For starters, we’ve already broken down all the League of Legends ranked changes starting in Season 13, including the split being divided in half. You can also get caught up with the League of Legends patch 13.1 preview as well, to make sure you’re up to speed with the changes to Yuumi and top laner Aatrox.

LoL patch 13.1 Competitive Updates

So, the new Split 1 starts with patch 13.1, which sees ranks being reset. You get ranked rewards for Split points, where you earn ten for a win and six for a loss. The promotion series has been reduced too, with it going from a best of five to best of three matches, while the restriction of duoing in ranked solo/duo with an MMR of Masters or above is disabled until patch 13.3.

Refund tokens have also undergone a change in LoL, with every player starting 2022 with a maximum of three tokens. That said, the complexity Riot has faced with these tokens means that as of update 13.11 later this year, refund tokens will be entirely removed.

League of Legends 13.1 patch notes

Below are the highlights of the LoL 13.1 patch. Riot Games will have a full breakdown as well if you’re looking for even more.

Champion changes

Jax

Q – Leap Strike Physical Damage: 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD)(+60% AP) ⇒ 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD) (+0% AP)

E – Counter Strike

E – Counter Strike Minimum Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+50% bonus AD) Physical Damage ⇒ 55/85/115/145/175 (+4% max HP of the target) (+100% AP) Magic Damage

Bonus Damage per Attack Dodged: 20% of total damage ⇒ 20% of base damage

R – Grandmaster’s Might Cooldown: 80 seconds ⇒ 100/90/80 seconds

Aatrox

E – Umbral Dash Passive Increased Healing during World Ender: 25/30/35/40/45 ⇒ 20/24/28/32/36

R – World Ender Bonus Movement Speed: 60/80/100 ⇒ 50/65/80

Dr. Mundo

Base Health: 653 ⇒ 613

Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒3.7

E – Blunt Force TraumaBonus Attack Damage: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5 of maximum health ⇒ 2/2.5/3/3.5/4 of maximum health

Fiora

Maximum Health Damage AD Scaling: 4.5% maximum health true damage per 100 AD ⇒ 4% maximum health true damage per 100 AD

Q – Lunge Physical Damage: 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 95/100/105/110/115 bonus AD) ⇒ 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 90/95/100/105/110 bonus AD)

Jayce

Base Attack Damage: 54 ⇒ 57

Q Base Physical Damage: 55/100/145/190/235/280 ⇒ 60/110/160/210/260/310

W (Hammer Form) – Lightning Field Magic Damage Per Second: 25/40/55/70/85/100 ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95/110

K’Sante

Base Movement Speed: 335 ⇒ 330

Passive – Dauntless Instinct Base Damage: 10-25 (based on level) ⇒ 5-20 (based on level)

W – Path Maker

Minimum Physical Damage: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25 of target’s maximum health ⇒ 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target’s maximum health

Maximum Physical Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25 of target’s maximum health ⇒ 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target’s maximum health

Lissandra

Health Growth: 104 ⇒ 110

Q – Ice Shard Slow: 16/19/22/25/28 ⇒ 20/24/28/32/36

W – Ring of Frost Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Rammus

Base Attack Damage: 56 ⇒ 53

Base Health: 634 ⇒ 614

Shaco

Q – Deceive Mana Cost: 60 ⇒ 40

Backstab Critical Strike Bonus Damage: 30% ⇒ 40%

Backstab Critical Strike Bonus Damage: 30% ⇒ 40% W – Two-Shiv Poison

Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+75% bonus AD)(+60% AP) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% bonus AD)(+60% AP)

Magic Damage to Targets Below 30% Health of Maximum Health: 105/142.5/180/217.5/255 (+112.5% bonus AD)(+90% AP) ⇒ 105/142.5/180/217.5/255 (+120% bonus AD)(+90% AP)

Sion

Base Health: 615 ⇒ 655

Q – Decimating Smash Damage When Fully Charged: 70/135/200/265/330 ⇒ 90/155/220/285/350

Xayah

Base Attack Speed/Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 ⇒0.658

Yuumi

Q – Prowling Projectile

Base Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 ⇒ 50/80/110/140/170/200

Empowered Base Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220/260

Zeri

Attack Damage Growth: 1.5 ⇒1.3

Q – Burst Fire Total Base Physical Damage: 15/18/21/24/27 ⇒ 15/17/19/21/23

Mythic Content

Now Available

Prestige Dragonmancer Volibear

Prestige K/DA Ahri

Mythic Chroma Storm Dragon Lee Sin

Leaving the Mythic Shop

Prestige Arcade Caitlyn

Prestige PROJECT Sylas

Prestige Space Groove Nami

Mythic Chroma Galaxy Slayer Zed

Anima Squad 2022 Grab Bag

Star Guardian 2022 Grab Bag

Anima Squad 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Star Guardian 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

MSI High Noon 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Steel Valkyrie 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Worlds 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Eclipse Knights 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Ocean Song 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Champion skins and chromas

League of Legends skins: 13.1

Mythmaker Irelia

Mythmaker Galio

Mythmaker Garen

Mythmaker Sivir

Mythmaker Zyra

Lunar Empress Ashe

Lunar Guardian Kha’Zix

Lunar Guardian Malphite

Lunar Empress Qiyana

Lunar Emperor Thresh

Prestige Porcelain Lissandra

Prestige Mythmaker Sivir

Chromas

Mythmaker Irelia

Mythmaker Galio

Mythmaker Garen

Mythmaker Sivir

Mythmaker Zyra

Lunar Empress Ashe

Lunar Guardian Kha’Zix

Lunar Guardian Malphite

Lunar Empress Qiyana

Lunar Emperor Thresh

So, that’s it for the major changes in the League of Legends patch 13.1 update. In the meantime, you can check out our League of Legends tier list, or figure out how much you’ve spent on League of Legends instead.