League of Legends patch notes – 13.10 update buffs ADCs, at a cost

While you’re probably groaning at another set of League of Legends patch notes that buff ADCs, the 13.10 update comes at a price for the MOBA‘s premier marksmen, as sweeping changes to support and ADC items mean we may finally see League of Legends‘ ADC meta finally draw to a close.

If you’ve played League of Legends recently, or tuned into MSI 2023, you’ll know that ADCs reign supreme right now. As an support main and ADC off-role, it’s great for me, but generally the game feels very skewed towards the bottom side of the map.

Patch 13.10 hopes to switch that meta up a bit by buffing ADCs like Kalista and Vayne, but making huge changes to ADC and support items. Crit favourites like Galeforce and Infinity Edge are under the microscope, and on the support side pretty much everything has been adjusted – except my trusty Spellthief’s Edge.

Huge item changes

As mentioned before, there are a lot of item changes, so I’m going to pick out the big ones.

For ADC mains, Infinity Edge, Navori Quickblades, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Galeforce will now be the main Mythic Items, and Kraken Slayer and Immortal Shieldbow are no longer Mythics – both of which have been nerfed to bring them more in line with other Legendary items.

Oh, and if you missed it, Statikk Shiv is back. Priced at 3,000 gold, the premier wave clear tool is back with its chain lightning, which deals a whopping 120% bonus damage to minions. Do those little guys really deserve that?

For supports, popular first and second items Shurelya’s Battlesong and Chemtech Purifier now cost a little less, Ardent Censer now grants 5% movement speed, and vision item Watchful Wardstone can now only be purchased once you’ve completed your support quest.

A fan favourite also returns in the form of Echoes of Helia, a new yet familiar support item that is a must for poke-heavy enchanters. Nami, Karma, I’m looking at you.

League of Legends 13.10 patch notes

Below are champion buffs, as well as the upcoming skins that accompany League of Legends patch 13.10. All of the item information can be found on the Riot Games website.

Champion buffs

Akshan

Passive – Dirty Fighting

Magic Damage on Third Stack: 10-165 (based on level) ⇒ 10-165 (based on level) (+ 60% AP)

Shield Value: 40-280 (+35% bonus AD), scaling linearly with champion level ⇒ 40-280 (+35% bonus AD), scaling non-linearly, mirroring base stat growth. (Note: This is functionally about a 10% shield reduction for the early and mid game.)

Q – Avengerang

Bonus Movement Speed Upon Hitting An Enemy Champion: 40% ⇒ 40% (+5% per 100 AP)

Kalista

E – Rend

Slow: 10/18/26/34/42% ⇒ 10/18/26/34/42% (+5% per 100 AP)

Physical Damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+ 70% AD) ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60 (+ 70%AD) (+20% AP)

Additional Stack Damage: 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) ⇒ 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) (+20% AP)

Kindred

W – Wolf’s Frenzy

Magic Damage: 25/30/35/40/45 (+20% bonus AD) (+1.5% (+1% per mark) target’s current health) ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45 (+20% bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+1.5% (+1% per mark) target’s current health)

E – Mounting Dread

Slow: 50% ⇒ 50% (+5% per 100 AP)

Neeko

Q – Blooming Burst

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 30/40/50/60/70 ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95

W – Shapesplitter

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 50 ⇒75

R – Pop Blossom

Magic Damage: 150/350/550 (+100% AP) ⇒ 150/350/550 (+120% AP)

Vayne

Q – Tumble

Bonus Physical Damage on Next Attack: 75/85/95/105/115% AD ⇒

75/85/95/105/115% AD + 50% AP

League of Legends patch 13.10 skins

The following skins and chromas will be available from 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST on May 17:

Snow Moon Ahri

Snow Moon Morgana

Snow Moon Varus

As a Morgana main of three years, the Snow Moon skin is an absolute must – although if you’re like me, I suggest not checking how much you’ve spent on League of Legends. Instead, pray that you get one of the new cosmetics via the League of Legends Prime Gaming rewards – my fingers are crossed for you.