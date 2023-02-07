League of Legends patch notes – 13.3 brings Aurelion Sol, Ahri reworks

In the wake of the Riot Games hack, the MOBA‘s developer has revealed League of Legends patch 13.3 – but unfortunately, it isn’t going to launch on time. As the devs continue to examine the damage, we’ll need to wait a little longer for the Ahri and Aurelion Sol reworks.

At the moment there’s no set date for League of Legends patch 13.3. Instead, Riot has issued a few smaller patches that adjust minor issues over the past few weeks, but all eyes are really on 13.3, which will absolutely blow a hole in the current meta.

Aurelion Sol rework

Riot’s Aurelion Sol rework is set to turn the tables on some of mid’s most popular champions, bringing the dusty old space puppy back to the front of the fray. Accompanied by a fun little Lee Sin easter egg, his new kit is pretty complex, but looks like an absolute blast to play.

Passive – Cosmic Creator

Aurelion Sol’s damaging Abilities break down enemies into Stardust, which improves his Abilities. Q – Breath of Light: Q bursts deal an additional (0.031% Stardust Stacks)% maximum Health magic damage W – Astral Flight: Increased distance traveled based on Stardust

Stacks E – Singularity: Increased area and execute threshold R – Falling Star/The Skies Descend: Increased area



Q – Breath of Light

Mana Cost: 45/50/55/60/65 Mana per second

Cooldown: 3 seconds

Full ability description: Aurelion Sol breathes starfire for up to

(3.5/3.5/3.5/3.5/9999) seconds, dealing (15/25/35/45/55 + 30-90 (scaling with level) + 60% AP) magic damage per second to the first enemy hit and 50% of the damage to surrounding enemies. Each full second of breath on the same enemy deals a burst of (40/50/60/70/80 + 20-40 (scaling with level) + 50% AP) magic damage plus (0.031% Stardust Stack)% max Health Magic Damage and absorbs 1 Stardust if they are a champion. This Ability’s range is 750 – 920 (scaling with level). Percent damage deals a max of 300 magic damage against jungle monsters.

W – Astral Flight

Mana Cost: 80/85/90/95/100 Mana

Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Full ability description: : Aurelion Sol flies in a direction. While flying,

Breath of Light has no Cooldown, no maximum channel duration, and its flat damage is increased by 14%/15.5%/17%/18.5%/20%. Takedowns on champions within 3 seconds of damaging them refunds 90% of this Ability’s Cooldown. Casting Breath of Light while flying reduces flight speed by 50%. Flight speed is 335 + 100% Movement Speed.

E – Singularity

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 mana

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Full ability description: Aurelion Sol summons a black hole, dealing (10/15/20/25/30 + 40% AP) magic damage and dragging enemies towards the centre for 5 seconds. Enemies in the centre below (5 + 2.6% Stardust Stack)% maximum Health die instantly. The black hole absorbs Stardust when enemies die within it and each second an enemy champion is inside it. This Ability’s range is 750 – 920 (scaling with level). Minions and jungle monsters inside will have 0 Movement Speed. (This ability absorbs 1 Stardust per second from Champions. Stardust absorbed from units that die in the black hole: Epic Monsters: 10 Stardust, Champions and Large monsters: 5 Stardust, Siege minions: 3 Stardust Minions and small monsters: 1 Stardust).

R – Falling Star/The Skies Descend

Mana Cost: 100 mana

Cooldown: 120/110/100 seconds

Falling Star: Aurelion Sol plucks a star from the heavens and

crashes it into the earth, dealing (150/250/350 + 65% AP) magic damage, stunning enemies for 1.25 seconds, and absorbing 5 Stardust for each champion hit.

crashes it into the earth, dealing (150/250/350 + 65% AP) magic damage, stunning enemies for 1.25 seconds, and absorbing 5 Stardust for each champion hit. The Skies Descend: Gathering 75 Stardust transforms the next

Falling Star into The Skies Descend. Aurelion Sol drags a constellation’s worth of fury down from the cosmos, dealing (187.5/312.5/437.5 + 81.25% AP) magic damage in a larger area, Knocking Up enemies hit for 1.25 seconds, and unleashing a massive shockwave that deals (150/250/350 + 60% AP) magic damage to champions and Epic monsters and slows all enemies hit by 75% for 1 second.

League of Legends support buffs, item changes

As mentioned by former caster turned League of Legends game designer David ‘Phreak’ Turley, all-in supports are finally getting some much-needed love. The buff list includes Alistar, Braum, Nautilus, Pyke, Rakan, and Thresh, with a whole slew of changes to each.

As Phreak also promised, Radiant Virtue is also getting a rework to make it more of a tank item than a supportive one. Umbral Glaive (my favourite item as a Senna and Pyke player) is unfortunately taking an arrow to the knee as a result of the ranged support meta (thanks Ashe), with ranged champions doing less damage to enemy wards and its cooldown increasing from 40 to 50 seconds.

Champion buffs and nerfs

Given that this article is getting rather long, I’ll quickly summarise the champions that are seeing some buffs and nerfs this patch.

Buffs: Jarvan IV, Kayle, Kayn, LeBlanc, Trundle

Nerfs: Annie, Amumu, Kassadin, K’Sante, Zac.

New League of Legends skins – patch 13.3

Last but not least, three new Valentine’s-themed skins will be added on February 9 – Heartache Amumu and Vi, and Heartthrob Caitlyn (again note that the update itself will take longer to roll out). Given that Amumu is my favourite champion of all time and this skin is just so damn cute, this is an instant buy for me.

It goes without saying this patch includrs some pretty hefty changes, so hopefully I’ll see my beloved Pyke, Rakan, and Nautilus finally rise up the League of Legends tier list once again. As I wait to see what happens, though, I’ll be rocking Amumu support with that new skin whilst simultaneously wondering how much I’ve spent on League of Legends – spoiler alert: too much.