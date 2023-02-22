League of Legends patch notes – 13.4 updates a whopping 28 champions

In the wake of the recent Riot Games hack, League of Legends patch notes have been, well, a little bit thinner, instead working up to the 13.4 update where the MOBA is getting itself back on track. With 28 champions undergoing some form of balancing, changes to ranked LP, and much, much more, strap in folks, it’s a big one.
LP Changes
If you’re one of the many League of Legends ranked demons, then you’re probably not going to like what comes next. In order to even out the ranked experience – you rank up fast at the start of the season then stagnate – Riot is increasing the amount of LP that you gain – or lose.
The official text reads “LP win and loss amount when your visible rank approximately matches your MMR from 15 to 22. All gain and loss values are increased across the board.” What that actually means is that, when you win, you’ll go up ranks faster, but when you lose, you’ll be at risk of demoting faster, too.
Overall this makes the upper levels of the game a lot more volatile, and will encourage more competitive play overall. Alternatively, it may instead lead to many a PC getting yeeted out of a window – but we like to look on the bright side here.
League of Legends party chat is here
Yes, seriously. Accompanying patch 13.4 is party chat, a separate room in the general chat function where you can communicate directly with your premades. Using /p, /party, or /pt will let you seamlessly chat with your friends – or berate them for not ganking your lane, whichever you prefer.
League of Legends patch notes: 13.4 update
Below is a summary of all of the champion balancing that accompanies patch 13.4. There are a whole lot of item changes, ARAM adjustments, and much more, but given we only have so much space I’ll leave that to the folks at Riot.
Ahri
Base Stats
- Base Health: 570 ⇒ 590
- Base Armor: 18 ⇒ 21
R – Spirit Rush
- Cooldown: 140/115/90 seconds ⇒ 130/105/80 seconds
Alistar
Passive – Triumphant Roar
- Ally Heal: 6% of Alistar’s maximum health ⇒ 7% of Alistar’s
maximum health (Note: This is approximately equal to pre-patch teammate heal
values.)
Q – Pulverize
- Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP) ⇒
60/100/140/180/220 (+80% AP)
W – Headbutt
- Magic Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 (+90% AP) ⇒
55/110/165/220/275 (+100% AP)
Amumu
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 94
- Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 4.0
W – Despair
- Magic Damage per Tick: 6/8/10/12/14 (+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% (+ 0.25% per 100 AP) of target maximum health ⇒ 6/8/10/12/14 (+
1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% (+0.25% per 100 AP) of target maximum health
Anivia
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 96 ⇒ 92
- Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 4.9
Annie
Base Stats
- Base Health: 594 ⇒ 560
E – Molten Shield
- Shield Retaliation Magic Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65 (+ 40% AP)
R – Summon: Tibbers
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds ⇒ 130/115/100 seconds
Aphelios
Passive – The Hitman and the Seer (Weapon Master)
- Bonus Attack Speed: 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45% ⇒ 9/18/27/36/45/54%
Azir
Base Stats
- Base Mana: 480 ⇒ 380
- Mana Growth: 21 ⇒ 36
W – Arise!
- Soldier Recharge Time: 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds ⇒ 10/9/8/7/6
seconds
E – Shifting Sands
- Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 55% AP)
R – Emperor’s Divide
- Magic Damage: 175/325/475 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 200/400/600 (+75% AP)
Cho’Gath
Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 4.7 ⇒ 5
Q – Rupture
- Mana Cost: 60 ⇒ 50
- Magic Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 (+100% AP) ⇒ 80/140/200/260/320 (+100% AP)
W – Feral Scream
- Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 ⇒ 70/75/80/85/90
Elise
Q – Venomous Bite
- Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+8% (+3% per 100 AP) target’s missing hp) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+8% (+3% per 100 AP) target’s missing hp)
R – Spider Form
- Spiderling Magic Damage: 10/15/20/25 (levels 1/6/11/16) ⇒
8/14/20/26 (levels 1/6/11/16)
Jarvan IV
W – Golden Aegis
- Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 9 seconds
- Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 (+80% bonus AD) ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140 (+70% bonus AD)
Jax
Base Stats
- Base Health: 685 ⇒ 665
- Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 100
E – Counter Strike
- [NEW] ALL THE DAMAGE: Dodging attacks now increases the entire damage of the spell, no longer just the base damage.
- Minimum Magic Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+100% AP) (+4% of
target’s maximum health) ⇒ 55/85/115/145/175 (+70% AP) (+4% of
target’s maximum health)
- Maximum Magic Damage: 110/170/230/290/350 (+100% AP) (+4% of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 110/170/230/290/350 (+140% AP) (+8% of target’s maximum health)
R – Grandmaster-At-Arms
- Passive On-Hit Damage: 80/120/160 (+60% AP) ⇒ 60/110/160 (+60% AP)
- Bonus Armor for First Champion Hit: 25/45/65 (+40% bonus AD) ⇒ 15/40/65 (+40% bonus AD)
- Bonus Magic Resist for First Champion Hit: 15/27/39 (+24% bonus AD) ⇒ 9/24/39 (+24% bonus AD)
Malphite
W – Thunderclap
- Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds ⇒ 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
- Empowered Attacks Physical Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP (+10% armour) ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90 (+ 20% AP) (+ 15% armour)
- Cone Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+15% armour) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+20% armour)
Maokai
Q – Bramble Smash
- Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target’s maximum health) (+40% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of target’s maximum health) (+40% AP) (Note: This nets out at about a 7% damage increase.)
E – Sapling Toss
- Cooldown: 10 seconds ⇒ 14 seconds
- Magic Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+5% bonus health) (+35% AP)
⇒ 50/75/100/125/150 (+5% bonus health) (+25%AP) (Note: damage is still doubled when Saplings are placed in brush.)
- Brush Empowered Sapling Slow: 45% (+0.9% per 100 bonus health) (+4% per 100 AP) ⇒ 45% (+1% per 100 bonus health) (+1% per 100 AP)
Orianna
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 17 ⇒ 20
W – Command: Dissonance
- Mana Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80
Riven
Passive – Runic Blade
- Bonus AD: 30/36/42/48/54/60% (levels 1/6/9/12/15/18) total AD ⇒ 30-60% (levels 1-18) (Note: Now scales linearly, gaining 1.75% bonus AD per level)
- TIMBER: Runic Blade bonus damage is now applied to
towers, but only deals 50% of the increased damage
- [NEW] Check out these stacks: Riven’s passive stacks are now
shown as a resource bar (visible to self only)
Samira
Passive – Daredevil Impulse
- [*] Movement Speed: 3.5% per stack ⇒ 1/2/3/4% per stack at levels
1/6/11/16
R – Inferno Trigger
- Life Steal Effectiveness: 66.7% ⇒ 50%
Senna
Base Stats
- Attack Ratio (Attack Speed per 100% bonus Attack Speed): 0.30 ⇒ 0.40
R – Dawning Shadow
- Physical Damage: 250/375/500 (+100% bonus AD) (+70% AP) ⇒ 250/400/550 (+115% bonus AD) (+70% AP)
- Cooldown: 160/140/120 seconds ⇒ 140/120/100 seconds
Thresh
Q – Death Sentence
- Magic Damage: 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) ⇒ 100/150/200/250/300 (+90% AP)
- Cooldown: 19/17/15/13/11 seconds ⇒ 19/16.5/14/11.5/9 seconds
(Note: Landing a Death Sentence still reduces its cooldown by three seconds)
W – Dark Passage
- Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds ⇒ 21/20/19/18/17 seconds
- Base Shield Strength: 50/75/100/125/150 ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130
E – Flay
- Magic Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 70% AP)
Udyr
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 98 ⇒ 92
- Base Armor: 34 ⇒ 31
Q – Wildling Claw
[*] Bonus Physical Damage On-Hit: 5/11/17/23/29/35 (+30% bonus AD) ⇒ 5/11/17/23/29/35 (+25% bonus AD)
R – Wingborne Storm
- Increased Slow: 25/28/31/34/37/40% ⇒ 20/23/26/29/32/35%
Veigar
Q – Baleful Strike
- Range: 950 ⇒ 1050
W – Dark Matter
- Range: 900 ⇒ 950
Viego
Q – Blade of the Ruined King
- [NEW] Shot Through the Heart: The passive damage from Q on basic attacks can now critically strike.
R – Heartbreaker
- Physical Damage: 12/16/20% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s
missing health ⇒ 12/16/20% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s missing health
New League of Legends skins: Patch 13.4
Alongside all of the other changes in this patch, Riot is adding even more adorable astronaut skins and chromas to the game – with my personal favourite being the Ivern one!
- Astronaut Fizz
- Astronaut Ivern
- Astronaut Kennen
- Astronaut Singed
- Astronaut Xerath
Phew, that’s a whole lot of changes, huh? It’ll be interesting to see how this impacts the League of Legends tier list going forward. It’ll also be interesting to see how much damage these skins do to my wallet – maybe don’t check how much you’ve spent on League of Legends friends, it hurts.