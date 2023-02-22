League of Legends patch notes – 13.4 updates a whopping 28 champions

In the wake of the recent Riot Games hack, League of Legends patch notes have been, well, a little bit thinner, instead working up to the 13.4 update where the MOBA is getting itself back on track. With 28 champions undergoing some form of balancing, changes to ranked LP, and much, much more, strap in folks, it’s a big one.

LP Changes

If you’re one of the many League of Legends ranked demons, then you’re probably not going to like what comes next. In order to even out the ranked experience – you rank up fast at the start of the season then stagnate – Riot is increasing the amount of LP that you gain – or lose.

The official text reads “LP win and loss amount when your visible rank approximately matches your MMR from 15 to 22. All gain and loss values are increased across the board.” What that actually means is that, when you win, you’ll go up ranks faster, but when you lose, you’ll be at risk of demoting faster, too.

Overall this makes the upper levels of the game a lot more volatile, and will encourage more competitive play overall. Alternatively, it may instead lead to many a PC getting yeeted out of a window – but we like to look on the bright side here.

League of Legends party chat is here

Yes, seriously. Accompanying patch 13.4 is party chat, a separate room in the general chat function where you can communicate directly with your premades. Using /p, /party, or /pt will let you seamlessly chat with your friends – or berate them for not ganking your lane, whichever you prefer.

League of Legends patch notes: 13.4 update

Below is a summary of all of the champion balancing that accompanies patch 13.4. There are a whole lot of item changes, ARAM adjustments, and much more, but given we only have so much space I’ll leave that to the folks at Riot.

Ahri

Base Stats

Base Health: 570 ⇒ 590

Base Armor: 18 ⇒ 21

R – Spirit Rush

Cooldown: 140/115/90 seconds ⇒ 130/105/80 seconds

Alistar

Passive – Triumphant Roar

Ally Heal: 6% of Alistar’s maximum health ⇒ 7% of Alistar’s

maximum health (Note: This is approximately equal to pre-patch teammate heal

values.)

Q – Pulverize

Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP) ⇒

60/100/140/180/220 (+80% AP)

W – Headbutt

Magic Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 (+90% AP) ⇒

55/110/165/220/275 (+100% AP)

Amumu

Base Stats

Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 94

Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 4.0

W – Despair

Magic Damage per Tick: 6/8/10/12/14 (+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% (+ 0.25% per 100 AP) of target maximum health ⇒ 6/8/10/12/14 (+

1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% (+0.25% per 100 AP) of target maximum health

Anivia

Base Stats

Health Growth: 96 ⇒ 92

Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 4.9

Annie

Base Stats

Base Health: 594 ⇒ 560

E – Molten Shield

Shield Retaliation Magic Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65 (+ 40% AP)

R – Summon: Tibbers

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds ⇒ 130/115/100 seconds

Aphelios

Passive – The Hitman and the Seer (Weapon Master)

Bonus Attack Speed: 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45% ⇒ 9/18/27/36/45/54%

Azir

Base Stats

Base Mana: 480 ⇒ 380

Mana Growth: 21 ⇒ 36

W – Arise!

Soldier Recharge Time: 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds ⇒ 10/9/8/7/6

seconds

E – Shifting Sands

Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 55% AP)

R – Emperor’s Divide

Magic Damage: 175/325/475 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 200/400/600 (+75% AP)

Cho’Gath

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 4.7 ⇒ 5

Q – Rupture

Mana Cost: 60 ⇒ 50

Magic Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 (+100% AP) ⇒ 80/140/200/260/320 (+100% AP)

W – Feral Scream

Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 ⇒ 70/75/80/85/90

Elise

Q – Venomous Bite

Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+8% (+3% per 100 AP) target’s missing hp) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+8% (+3% per 100 AP) target’s missing hp)

R – Spider Form

Spiderling Magic Damage: 10/15/20/25 (levels 1/6/11/16) ⇒

8/14/20/26 (levels 1/6/11/16)

Jarvan IV

W – Golden Aegis

Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 9 seconds

Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 (+80% bonus AD) ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140 (+70% bonus AD)

Jax

Base Stats

Base Health: 685 ⇒ 665

Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 100

E – Counter Strike

[NEW] ALL THE DAMAGE: Dodging attacks now increases the entire damage of the spell, no longer just the base damage.

Minimum Magic Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+100% AP) (+4% of

target’s maximum health) ⇒ 55/85/115/145/175 (+70% AP) (+4% of

target’s maximum health)

target’s maximum health) ⇒ 55/85/115/145/175 (+70% AP) (+4% of target’s maximum health) Maximum Magic Damage: 110/170/230/290/350 (+100% AP) (+4% of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 110/170/230/290/350 (+140% AP) (+8% of target’s maximum health)

R – Grandmaster-At-Arms

Passive On-Hit Damage: 80/120/160 (+60% AP) ⇒ 60/110/160 (+60% AP)

Bonus Armor for First Champion Hit: 25/45/65 (+40% bonus AD) ⇒ 15/40/65 (+40% bonus AD)

Bonus Magic Resist for First Champion Hit: 15/27/39 (+24% bonus AD) ⇒ 9/24/39 (+24% bonus AD)

Malphite

W – Thunderclap

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds ⇒ 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

Empowered Attacks Physical Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP (+10% armour) ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90 (+ 20% AP) (+ 15% armour)

Cone Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+15% armour) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+20% armour)

Maokai

Q – Bramble Smash

Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target’s maximum health) (+40% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of target’s maximum health) (+40% AP) (Note: This nets out at about a 7% damage increase.)

E – Sapling Toss

Cooldown: 10 seconds ⇒ 14 seconds

Magic Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+5% bonus health) (+35% AP)

⇒ 50/75/100/125/150 (+5% bonus health) (+25%AP) (Note: damage is still doubled when Saplings are placed in brush.)

⇒ 50/75/100/125/150 (+5% bonus health) (+25%AP) (Note: damage is still doubled when Saplings are placed in brush.) Brush Empowered Sapling Slow: 45% (+0.9% per 100 bonus health) (+4% per 100 AP) ⇒ 45% (+1% per 100 bonus health) (+1% per 100 AP)

Orianna

Base Stats

Base Armor: 17 ⇒ 20

W – Command: Dissonance

Mana Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80

Riven

Passive – Runic Blade

Bonus AD: 30/36/42/48/54/60% (levels 1/6/9/12/15/18) total AD ⇒ 30-60% (levels 1-18) (Note: Now scales linearly, gaining 1.75% bonus AD per level)

TIMBER: Runic Blade bonus damage is now applied to

towers, but only deals 50% of the increased damage

towers, but only deals 50% of the increased damage [NEW] Check out these stacks: Riven’s passive stacks are now

shown as a resource bar (visible to self only)

Samira

Passive – Daredevil Impulse

[*] Movement Speed: 3.5% per stack ⇒ 1/2/3/4% per stack at levels

1/6/11/16

R – Inferno Trigger

Life Steal Effectiveness: 66.7% ⇒ 50%

Senna

Base Stats

Attack Ratio (Attack Speed per 100% bonus Attack Speed): 0.30 ⇒ 0.40

R – Dawning Shadow

Physical Damage: 250/375/500 (+100% bonus AD) (+70% AP) ⇒ 250/400/550 (+115% bonus AD) (+70% AP)

Cooldown: 160/140/120 seconds ⇒ 140/120/100 seconds

Thresh

Q – Death Sentence

Magic Damage: 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) ⇒ 100/150/200/250/300 (+90% AP)

Cooldown: 19/17/15/13/11 seconds ⇒ 19/16.5/14/11.5/9 seconds

(Note: Landing a Death Sentence still reduces its cooldown by three seconds)

W – Dark Passage

Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds ⇒ 21/20/19/18/17 seconds

Base Shield Strength: 50/75/100/125/150 ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130

E – Flay

Magic Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 70% AP)

Udyr

Base Stats

Health Growth: 98 ⇒ 92

Base Armor: 34 ⇒ 31

Q – Wildling Claw

[*] Bonus Physical Damage On-Hit: 5/11/17/23/29/35 (+30% bonus AD) ⇒ 5/11/17/23/29/35 (+25% bonus AD)

R – Wingborne Storm

Increased Slow: 25/28/31/34/37/40% ⇒ 20/23/26/29/32/35%

Veigar

Q – Baleful Strike

Range: 950 ⇒ 1050

W – Dark Matter

Range: 900 ⇒ 950

Viego

Q – Blade of the Ruined King

[NEW] Shot Through the Heart: The passive damage from Q on basic attacks can now critically strike.

R – Heartbreaker

Physical Damage: 12/16/20% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s

missing health ⇒ 12/16/20% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s missing health

New League of Legends skins: Patch 13.4

Alongside all of the other changes in this patch, Riot is adding even more adorable astronaut skins and chromas to the game – with my personal favourite being the Ivern one!

Astronaut Fizz

Astronaut Ivern

Astronaut Kennen

Astronaut Singed

Astronaut Xerath

Phew, that’s a whole lot of changes, huh? It’ll be interesting to see how this impacts the League of Legends tier list going forward. It’ll also be interesting to see how much damage these skins do to my wallet – maybe don’t check how much you’ve spent on League of Legends friends, it hurts.