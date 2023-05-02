League of Legends patch notes – 13.9 update has Neeko midscope changes

The League of Legends 13.9 patch notes are here, as Riot Games readies up for an even bigger MOBA patch with 13.10 by getting in the new Neeko midscope and champion adjustments, alongside the new mute and report functionality, and all the skin and chromas you could ask for in League of Legends.

You can also now create and update player reports during the course of a match starting in League of Legends 13.9, with Riot also adding the ability to change and update that report during the post-game screen depending on if you notice something else or have a shift in opinion.

“We’re adding the ability to report players in the game in order to provide you with more opportunities to help us identify and take action on folks displaying toxic or disruptive behavior,” Riot says. “These reports will also give us more information about exactly when during the course of the game the disruption occurred, which will help improve our systems going forward. We hope you never need to use this but it’s there if you do.”

To add to this, Riot has consolidated the mute options into a new panel through the scoreboard, just below the report button, alongside mute-all and self-mute controls too. MSI also starts today, so be sure to sort team formation starting May 3 for the first weekend of the tournament.

Below you’ll find the in-depth League of Legends 13.9 patch notes courtesy of Riot Games, and there’s a lot to get through.

Champion Adjustments

Neeko

Passive – Inherent Glamour

• Neeko Get Sho’Ma!: When Neeko is near a non-epic monster, minion, trap, ward, or plant for two seconds she stores their Sho’Ma. Neeko can click on her bar to become

that unit. Click on Neeko’s face to return to Neeko. Click on the little “X” to clear out Neeko’s current Sho’Ma. Only one unit can be stored at a time.

• Neeko Disguise is Durable!: Disguise no longer breaks on taking damage, only when the disguised self would have died or when you are crowd controlled.

• removedNeeko for Speedo: Neeko no longer inherits base attack speed/move speed from disguised target if that stat is higher than hers.

• Cooldown: 25-10 seconds (based on level) ⇒ 2 seconds

Q – Blooming Burst

• Secondary/Tertiary Pop Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+20% AP) ⇒ 35/60/85/110/135 (+25% AP)

• Area of Effect Size: 225 ⇒ 250 (Note: Max range E snares should always be hittable with Q now)

• Jungle Tomato: Q now deals 30/40/50/60/70 bonus damage to monsters

• Better Blooms: Casting Q beyond its maximum range will now cast the ability at maximum range instead of having Neeko walk into position to throw it.

W – Shapesplitter

• Neeko Move Neeko: After casting Neeko can reactivate to send the clone to a new location

• Neeko Funny!: Clone now plays animations and sounds of Q/E/Dance/Joke/Taunt/Recall/Laugh and survives for their duration

• Neeko Jungle!: Empowered Attacks deal 50 bonus damage to monsters

• Neeko is Become One: Neeko’s clone spawns 100 units in front of her ⇒ Neeko’s clone spawns directly on top of her

E – Tangle-Barbs

• Magic Damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+60% AP) ⇒ 70/105/140/175/210 (+65% AP)

R – Pop Blossom

• Adjusted Ultimate: After channelling for 1.25 seconds, Neeko jumps into the air, knocking up all nearby enemies for 0.6 seconds. Neeko then crashes to the ground

with all knocked-up enemies, dealing magic damage to them and stunning them for 0.75 seconds.

• Cooldown: 90 seconds ⇒ 120/105/90 seconds

• Magic Damage: 200/425/650 (+130% AP) ⇒ 150/350/550 (+100% AP)

• Neeko Need No Shield!: Neeko no longer gains a shield when channeling her R

Aatrox

Passive damage increased. R movement speed increased.

Passive – Deathbringer Stance

• Bonus Physical Damage: 4-10% (based on level) of target’s maximum health ⇒ 4-12% (based on level) of the target’s maximum health

R – World Ender

• Bonus Movement Speed: 50/65/80% ⇒ 60/80/100%

Amumu

W damage increased early.

W – Despair

• Flat Magic Damage per Seconds: 12/16/20/24/28 ⇒ 20 at all ranks

• Percent Health Magic Damage per Second: 1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% ⇒ 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2%

Bel’Veth

Attack damage growth decreased. Q damage to monsters increased.

Base Stats

• Attack Damage Growth: 1.7 ⇒ 1.5

Q – Void Surge

• Monster Damage Modification: 120% ⇒ 140%

Jinx

Attack damage growth decreased

Base Stats

• Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 ⇒ 3.15

Kayle

E – Starfire Spellblade

• On-Hit AP Ratio: 25% AP ⇒ 20% AP

• Passive (Divine Ascent) Wave Damage: 15/20/25/30/35 (based on E rank) ⇒ 20-41 (based on champion level, levels 11-18)

R – Divine Judgment

• Cast Time: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 0.5 seconds

• Area of Effect Radius: 525 ⇒ 675/675/775

• Ascending: Kayle no longer lowers her range when casting ult on herself

• Invulnerability Duration: 2/2.5/3 ⇒ 2.5

• Time Delay until Sword Falls: 1.5 ⇒ 2.5

• Magic Damage: 200/350/500 (+100% bonus AD)(+80% AP) ⇒ 200/300/400 (+100% bonus AD)(+70% AP)

Sion

Passive health decay increased.

Passive – Glory in Death

• Health Decay: 2-19 (1 health per level) ⇒ 2.3-24.4 (1.3 per level)

Swain

Q damage increased.

Q – Death’s Hand

• Magic Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+38% AP) ⇒ 65/85/105/125/145 (+40% AP)

• Bonus Damage per Bolt: 12/22/32/42/52 (+8% AP) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+10 % AP)

• Maximum Magic Damage: 108/168/228/288/348 (+70% AP) ⇒ 125/185/245/305/365 (+80% AP)

Taliyah

R cast lockout conditions adjusted.

R – Weaver’s Wall

• Cast Lockout: whenever Taliyah takes or deals damage ⇒ whenever Taliyah takes damage

Trundle

Base attack speed increased, base mana increased.

Base Stats

• Base Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.67

• Base Mana: 281 ⇒ 340

Volibear

W damage and heal increased

W – Frenzied Maul

• Physical Damage: 5/30/55/80/105 (+100% AD) (+ 5% bonus health) ⇒ 5/30/55/80/105 (+100% AD) (+ 6% bonus health)

• Heal Ratio Based on Missing Health: 7/8.5/10/11.5/13% ⇒ 8/10/12/14/16%

Items

Lich bane

• Ability Power: 75 ⇒ 85

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

• Corki: 95% Damage Taken ⇒ 90% Damage Taken

• Ezreal: 95% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt

• Karma: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

• Tristana: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

• Zilean: 95% Damage Taken ⇒ 90% Damage Taken

Nerfs

• Akali: 110% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

• Ornn: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

• Qiyana: 115% Damage Dealt ⇒ 110% Damage Dealt

• Veigar: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken, 95% Damage Dealt ⇒ 90% Damage Dealt

LoL patch 13.9 skins and chromas

Skins

Inkshadow Aurelion Sol

Inkshadow Kai’Sa

Inkshadow Master Yi

Inkshadow Udyr

Inkshadow Volibear

Inkshadow Yasuo

Inkshadow Yone

Prestige Inkshadow Yasuo

Chromas

Inkshadow Aurelion Sol

Inkshadow Kai’Sa

Inkshadow Master Yi

Inkshadow Udyr

Inkshadow Volibear

Inkshadow Yasuo

Inkshadow Yone

There you have it, the League of Legends 13.9 update patch notes.