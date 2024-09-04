The price of virtual currency in League of Legends – and Riot’s other live games – is changing. Some prices are going down, but most are going up. Sharing a full list of the price changes, Riot says they are intended to combat regional third-party traders, who sell currency for games including LoL, Valorant, and Legends of Runeterra at discount rates. The new prices differ per region, but in some cases, they have been increased by as much as 70%.

Yesterday, on Tuesday September 3, Riot announced some big virtual currency price changes across its games. League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, and League of Legends: Wild Rift will all get currency price shifts across myriad regions. For some parts of the world the price remains unchanged, while others are getting currency slightly cheaper. In some regions, however, players will be subject to big price hikes.

The prices of currency in every Riot game, including the tentpole MOBA League of Legends, remain unchanged in the USA, so if you play LoL or Valorant in the United States, the prices will stay the same. Meanwhile, the price of LoL currency will increase in many other places, by an average of 73% in Ukraine, 41% in Vietnam, and 40% in the Philipines. In other regions, however, the prices are being decreased. Costs in Mexico are getting a 9% reduction, Peru 12%, and Chile 6%.

Riot says the price changes will come into effect across its live games on Wednesday September 18. Before then, some pre-existing currency bundles are being improved as compensation. For example, Valorant’s 2050 VP bundle will now give a bonus of 300 VP instead of just 150.

Riot admits that the virtual currency price changes “(mostly) suck,” but blames the adjustments on people using VPNs to exploit regional pricing differences. “With exchange rates always fluctuating, it’s important to try to balance prices across regions.

“When prices vary too widely, it opens the door for third parties to exploit these differences, using methods like VPNs and server transfers to buy currency at lower prices in one region and sell it for profit in another. In some regions, a significant portion — or even a majority — of currency purchases are made by these third parties or players from outside the region.”

“We know that these changes are especially tough for players in regions with the largest increases, and we’re not thrilled about it either,” Riot continues. “The reality is that these adjustments are necessary to combat the manipulation we’re seeing in the system and to ensure that everyone is playing on a level field. Our hope is that by balancing currency values more consistently across regions, we can reduce the opportunities for exploitation and maintain fairness for everyone.”

