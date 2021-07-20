League of Legends devs are launching a Sentinels update “to help players catch up”

Earlier this month, League of Legends‘ big summer bash Sentinels of Light launched, bringing missions, a brand-new mode, and lots of new champion skins. However, it looks like there have been some teething issues with progression for players early into the experience, so developer Riot Games is pushing out an update “to help players catch up”.

“Looking at the data, too many players’ progress through Sentinels of Light is stalling out early in the experience,” League PC events producer Riot 84Slashes says on Twitter. To tackle this, from week three onwards, the devs are introducing a new repeatable mission that’ll reward 600 points for playing a game from one of several of the MOBA game’s various modes – PVP Summoner’s Rift, ARAM, or Ultimate Spellbook – or even a round of League’s sister autobattler Teamfight Tactics.

This change will hit the game on July 22, the dev explains in further tweets, and they clarify that there’s no weekly or daily limit on the replayability of this mission – “it can be done as often as a player chooses”.

“While early region progress will be substantially faster, later regions also scale up in points needed to complete them so they won’t be trivial to complete even with this new mission,” the dev adds, so it sounds like while this change will help give players a hearty boost, it won’t mean an easy ride through the event.

The League of Legends UK, IE, and Nordics Twitter channel has also announced the news this morning, confirming the July 22 update date. The Sentinels of Light event continues until August 10, so if you’re keen to jump into those repeatable missions and earn yourself some extra progression points, you’ve still got good time to do so.

For the full rundown on what Sentinels of Light brings to League of Legends, head to that link. If you’re keen to see what Valorant, TFT, and Wild Rift are seeing for the event, be sure to check out our sister sites Pocket Tactics and The Loadout’s coverage.