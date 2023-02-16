New League of Legends champions are coming, but you’ll need to wait

Riot Games may deliver new League of Legends champions at a slower pace going forwards, as the Valorant and League of Legends developer plans to alter the LoL update schedule to focus more time on older champions and modes in the MOBA. The news comes as prices for League of Legends champions are offered an overhaul, amidst LoL Season 13.

The most recent LoL champion, K’Sante, was released back in November 2022, following a busy year for the MOBA which also saw the launch of Zeri, Renata, Nilah, and Bel’veth, alongside Udyr’s long-awaited rework. The next League of Legends champion will be Milio, a young child with fire powers who serves as a support and healer. They’re expected to arrive as part of Season 13 in early 2023.

Going forwards, however, we may see new League of Legends champions less regularly, as Riot says it is altering its update plans to provide a little more focus on tweaking existing champions and game modes.

“We’re ramping up on updates to older champions and game modes which may slow new champion releases,” says Riot in an official statement. Though this surely won’t affect the launch of Milio, it could mean that receiving five or six new champions per year is a thing of the past.

The statement comes as Riot also announces an overhaul of League of Legends champion prices. The cost of new champions will now be based around how many seasons they have been available for, rather than how many champions have been released since they arrived. Hopefully this will open up the roster to newer players, while giving you a little more variety as you wait for the new characters to join the roster.

Check out the full LoL tier list to see how your champ of choice stacks up. You might also want to know how much you’ve spent on League of Legends (if you dare), or perhaps check out how to earn League of Legends Prime Gaming rewards, to keep the gear and cosmetics rolling in.