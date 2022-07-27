How much have you spent in League of Legends?

Want to know how much you’ve spent in League of Legends? League of Legends is a free game, but if you ask any avid fan of the MOBA game if that is the case, you’ll no doubt receive a wry laugh in response. The 160-strong champion pool is diverse and wonderful; each character can be purchased with currency earned while playing. The premium cosmetics, however, are bought with real-world money.

These cosmetics – skins, mainly – can be purchased directly using something called RP, purchasable in bulk using your hard-earned cash. These skins change the base look of the character you’re playing, with premium cosmetics adding completely new effects, voice lines, and animations. There’s also a battle pass that can be bought using RP, this rewards you the more you play, so may seem like the most efficient way to spend your money. This guide will give you the information needed to find out exactly how much you’ve spent in League of Legends.

How much have I spent in League of Legends?

To find out how much money you’ve spent in League over the years, follow these steps:

Go to the dedicated Riot support page.

Log in using the red button.

Click on the ‘Show me the money’ icon.

Enjoy! …or be horrified.

It’s worth noting that this only shows the money spent in your current region and may not reflect the money deposited outside your current shard.

That’s all you need to find out how much money you’ve spent in League of Legends. Whether you’re new to League or you haven’t played in a while, you may want to check out our best League of Legends champions for beginners guide.