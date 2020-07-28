Your free League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics Twitch loot is here

Twitch Prime subscribers, your delivery has arrived. The latest round of free loot for Twitch Prime members has arrived, and that includes a skin shard for League of Legends and a new little legend egg for Riot’s auto-battler Teamfight Tactics.

Along with its monthly offering of free games, Twitch Prime – membership in which is included with Amazon Prime – also provides subscribers with periodic bonus goodies for various games. There have been a selection of specially designed Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Prime skins, in-game savings in Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online, and plenty of others.

This month kicks off a six-month run of free mystery skin shards for League of Legends. Each month, you’ll be able to log into the Twitch Prime loot page and claim another shard. Once you’ve logged into your account and claimed your shard, you’ll find it in your loot tab in the League of Legends client, provided you’ve linked your Twitch Prime and Riot accounts.

The same goes for the free Teamfight Tactics little legend egg. Log into Twitch Prime, make sure it’s connected to your Riot account, and claim your future egg. It’ll appear in your loot tab, where you’ll be able to open it up to receive a random little legend to use in Teamfight Tactics.

What you wind up doing with the skin shard is up to you, and there are a few options. You can spend orange essence to upgrade the shard into a permanent skin, or disenchant the shard to receive orange essence. If you’ve got three skin shards, you can ‘re-roll’ them into a random champion skin.

Whatever you opt to do with them, they’re free – and you’ll be able to log in and claim another one of each next month. Not bad.

