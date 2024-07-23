Sam A. Mowry, an actor who has voiced characters in videogames such as Dota 2, League of Legends, and Legends of Runeterra, has died at the age of 64.

Alongside a career as a respected stage actor, Mowry featured as a voice actor in dozens of games. His work in Dota 2 is particularly noteworthy, as he portrayed several characters in the MOBA game. Quips from the heroes Anti-Mage, Beastmaster, Clockwerk, Necrophos, Slardar, and Warlock have all been voiced by Mowry. He also portrayed the game’s Shopkeeper.

He is also the voice of Rhaast, a character from the universe of Dota 2’s main rival, League of Legends. Rhaast is the split, Darkin personality of LoL champion Kayn, and while you’ll hear some of Mowry’s work in the MOBA, you’ll also hear it in card game spinoff Legends of Runeterra, where Rhaast has their own standalone card.

LoL and LoR developer Riot Games has paid tribute to Mowry in a post on X, saying that “for the voice of a Darkin, Sam was a bastion of light. It was an honor to work with him and he will live on as a part of Runeterra forever.”

His most recent appearance in a videogame was in the simulation game Galacticare, where he played the character of Brother Gumbo. He has also starred in InFamous, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and Star Trek Online, among many others.

In a post from his stage acting peers on Oregon ArtsWatch, Mowry was described as “a beloved Portland actor and director known both for his personal gentleness and generosity and for his deep, profoundly captivating onstage speaking voice.”

The post also says that he died from a cardiac arrest.