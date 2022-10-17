League of Legends buys World of Tanks Sydney studio

League of Legends publisher Riot Games has acquired the Sydney studio of Wargaming, the publisher of combat MMOs World of Tanks and World of Warships. Now renamed Riot Sydney, the studio’s development staff will support League of Legends, Valorant, and Riot’s existing technology teams.

The studio joined Wargaming about 10 years ago to adapt its ‘Bigworld Technology,’ which was used to power several MMORPGs at the time, for use by World of Tanks. While that tech will remain with Wargaming, Riot will be tapping the developers’ know-how and talent for managing large multiplayer games gained over the past decade.

The newly-christened Riot Sydney has been in business for 25 years, and is one of Australia’s largest game development studios.

“We were really impressed by the cultural fit we’ve experienced in our dealings with everyone at Riot, and we can’t wait to bring our expertise in global development to the respective teams,” Naresh ‘Naz’ Hirani, head of development at Riot Sydney, said. “I know I speak for the whole team when I say how excited we all are to become part of Riot and help deliver amazing experiences to players.”

Riot Sydney now falls under Riot’s Development Studios organisation, headed up by head of development studios Molly Mason-Boule.

Check out our guide to find out about K’Sante, the newly revealed League of Legends champion coming November 3.