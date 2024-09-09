We’re fast approaching LoL Worlds 2024, and for League of Legends players that means another chance at achieving immortality by guessing the perfect Pick’ems. As is customary, a Worlds-themed skin is up for grabs for those that smash their predictions, and this year 5,000 lucky players will be in for a chance of grabbing a striking new Viego skin.

Both in terms of style and substance, Virgo is a pretty popular champion in League of Legends right now. While the vast majority of players love the Ruined King’s design (definitely has nothing to do with the massive sword and six pack) he’s also proving to be a menace in the MOBA at the moment, boasting one of the highest pick rates for jungle players.

So, as you can imagine, the response to Riot Games announcing Viego as this year’s LoL Worlds 2024 rewards skin has been… excitable. Taking the baton from Renekton, who was last year’s rewards skin, Viego and his mighty sword have been given a makeover in LoL Worlds’ blue, silver, and gold color scheme. You can check out his splash art below, and you can watch his skin spotlight from the PBE further down this page.

Riot has confirmed that, due to how hard it has been for players to actually get perfect Pick’ems in recent years, Worlds Viego (and the champion himself, should you not already have him unlocked) will be available as a prize for “ the top 5,000 highest ranked scores” in the global leaderboards for both the Pick’em and Crystal Ball, it’s other predictions-based competition that it runs before LoL Worlds begins.

Alternatively, if you back your wallet more than your wisdom, the Worlds Unlocked 2024 Collector’s Edition contains Worlds Viego, alongside several other in-game and physical rewards, for the price of $99.

I can’t lie, Worlds Viego looks like one of the best LoL skins I’ve seen in a while, and definitely usurps the likes of Renekton and Azir from previous years. However, its inclusion in the pricy Unlocked Collector’s Edition may leave a sour taste given recent controversies around in-game currency increases and a that infamous $430 chase for an Ahri skin.

You can read about all the Pick’ems rewards, how to play, and the goodies inside the Unlocked Collector’s Edition here.

