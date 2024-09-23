I can’t quite stress the importance of the League of Legends Worlds song. It ignites the hype fire in your belly and soundtracks truly great esports action – it is the very definition of the word ‘anthem.’ Recent years, however, have stumbled, unable to shake the specter of 2014’s Warriors, 2017’s Legends Never Die, and 2018’s Rise. While Gods was certainly a step in the right direction, I was hoping for a rockier sound in 2024. Turns out I’ve got it: the rumors were true, Linkin Park are doing the LoL Worlds 2024 soundtrack.

Having recently reformed following the untimely passing of the ever-iconic Chester Bennington, Linkin Park has returned to the stage with new vocalist Emily Armstrong. Following the group’s official reunion, rumor began to swirl that they would be performing the 2024 League of Legends Worlds song, after EMEA squad G2 Esports connected a track from new album ‘From Zero’ to Worlds’ regal thematic.

The MOBA‘s esports-dedicated Twitter account also responded with a crown emoji to a video of The Emptiness Machine being performed live, fueling the already blazing fire. Much hopium has been huffed since, but it’s all been for a good cause – Linkin Park are, indeed, performing the LoL Worlds 2024 anthem and it is, indeed, Heavy is the Crown.

In some ways, there’s a bit of irony here. Back at the Arcane premiere in November 2021, former esports host and LoL icon Ovilee May interviewed Linkin Park co-vocalist Mike Shinoda, but was completely oblivious as to who he was. After a lot of bowing and apologizing, the video became an internet sensation, so it all feels like it’s gone the full circle.

“The song is a real highlight of this new era for us harnessing our signature sound and infusing it with fresh energy,” Shinoda says. “We’re so excited for players and fans to experience this!” Wherever Ovilee is right now, she’s probably screaming – I know I am.

You’ll be able to stream Linkin Park’s League of Legends Worlds song from Tuesday, September 24 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST onwards. It’s available wherever you choose to listen to music.

