The last Legacy of Kain game came out 21 years ago. That’s right, we’ve been waiting over two decades for any sort of return. While you could get some of the series across Steam and GOG (for a time), the story of Kain and Raziel has largely remained dormant. We’ve heard rumblings, and even have a graphic novel on the way, but that’s about it. It looks like that’s all about to change though, as the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver remasters just completely leaked thanks to PSN, suggesting a reveal is imminent.

This is all according to ResetEra user ‘andshrew,’ who’s shared key art, in-game screenshots, a trailer, and a PSN description of the collection. Both Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver games look to have been brought together to celebrate the first game’s 25th anniversary, with a release date scheduled for later this year. According to the PSN leak, you can play each of the two games in their “original form or with remastered graphics.” So yes, it really does look like two of the best vampire games ever made are back.

I should clarify that the ResetEra leak only appears to mention PS4 and PS5 versions of the games, indicating that this trailer may be shown at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play. We’ll be sure to update this article if the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered games do indeed appear during the new PlayStation showcase.

According to the leak, the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered collection launches on Tuesday December 10.

The leaked trailer also indicates that Crystal Dynamics is working with videogame port studio Aspyr on the remaster. Recently Aspyr has worked on the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, Tomb Raider I–III Remastered, and both Knights of the Old Republic games on Nintendo Switch.

Back in 2022 Crystal Dynamics said a survey about the return of Legacy of Kain garnered an awful lot of attention. Over 100,000 gamers filled it in, with the studio offering a statement: “Rest assured, we hear you loudly and clearly, and we will continue to update you on the what-if possibilities ahead for Legacy of Kain in the future.” Then Crystal Dynamics confirmed there would be a secretive playtest, but couldn’t explain what it was for. If I had to guess, this was for the Soul Reaver remasters.

More recently a prequel comic called Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise (made in a collaboration between Crystal Dynamics and Bit Bot Media) was announced. The comic will focus on Raziel’s past as a human, before revealing exactly how they began serving under Kain. There’s no release date yet, but the project’s Kickstarter reached well over $1.3 million, of the $25,000 goal.

As if all of that wasn’t enough to tease a Soul Reaver return, we got our best piece of evidence (outside of this leak) mere months ago at San Diego Comic-Con. A couple of Legacy of Kain statues were accompanied by Soul Reaver remaster branding, with that exact same branding present at the end of the trailer.

