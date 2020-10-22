The Legion Games announces #PauseYourGame with week of streams, giveaways, more

The Legion Games, an initiative of charity The Royal British Legion that uses gaming to support the Armed Forces community in the UK, has announced a whole new way of commemorating Armistice Day, and enjoying some great gaming content along the way. Called #PauseYourGame, the event is a week-long series of streams, tournaments, giveaways, and more, followed by a digital commemoration of Armistice Day.

#PauseYourGame goes live on November 4, running through to Armistice Day – also known as Remembrance Day – on November 11. The event will be hosted by popular gaming streamer Hannah ‘Lomadiah’ Rutherford, and supported by official media partners PCGamesN and The Loadout.

Over the course of the week, Lomadiah will be joined by a bunch of guests from the streaming community – for example, Two Angry Gamers – and there’ll be streams to tune into from The Legion Games community itself, too. At the end of the week, on November 11, the initiative will be asking people across gaming and streaming to #PauseYourGame, stream, or social activity, for two minutes at 11:00 GMT / 12:00 CET / 06:00 ET / 03:00 PT to join the national, collective act of Remembrance.

The initiative is designed not only to fundraise to support both serving and former members of The British Armed Forces, but to help bring people together to commemorate the date in a new way, given the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on events such as Remembrance Day.

This November, we're inviting everyone to join #PauseYourGame – an act of Remembrance by the games and live-streaming community #gamingforgood #livestreamfundraising #remembrance pic.twitter.com/aWzwjMd6km — The Legion Games (@LegionGamesUK) October 7, 2020

“Since the end of the Second World War 75 years ago, Remembrance has continued to be an important moment for the Armed Forces community,” says The Legion Games’ head of innovation Chanel Woodland. “However, due to COVID-19 this year’s commemorations will not be the same. #PauseYourGame is not only an effort to raise money to support our Armed Forces community, but also connecting those who cannot physically do so in 2020.”

“This is the first time in 22 years I’ll not be in uniform for Remembrance Sunday,” explains Dave ‘Daveytati176’ Tait of 26th Regiment Royal Artillery. “For me, Remembrance Sunday is remembering all service men and women who have fallen […] those vets that can’t see family etc because shielding and such a like should be thought about. I can sympathise as all I had during lockdown (and post knee op) was my mess room as I had nowhere else to go.”

2020 has been a difficult year so #PauseYourGame is a moment to look back, reflect and move forward as a nation. — The Legion Games (@LegionGamesUK) October 7, 2020

“I’m very excited to be working with The Royal British Legion for Remembrance 2020,” says Lomadiah. “They’re an amazing charity that has been impacted – like many – by the pandemic. The #PauseYourGame initiative is a fantastic way for gamers and their viewers to get involved from the comfort of their home and potentially win some awesome prizes! I believe strongly in supporting our veterans with rehabilitation into society, and with physical or mental obstacles. No-one should have to feel alone or lost, especially when they have given so much already in service of our country.”

If you want to tune in, you can head to The Legion Games’ website here and follow updates on its Twitter and Instagram feeds at those links. If you’re a streamer and want to get to involved in fundraising for the charity, you can head to The Legion Games’ site here to grab some free overlays, holding screens, and logos, plus there’s a Discord server you can hop into here if you want to find out more or get involved in other ways.