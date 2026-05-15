Controversial racer Lego 2K Drive is getting delisted soon, with its servers set to be shutdown in 2027

It has been revealed that Lego 2K Drive is surreptitiously being delisted next week, ending its fairly brief three-year-run. Additionally, its multiplayer elements will become defunct next year, as its online capabilities will cease to function. Though it's currently unclear why 2K Drive is now on its final lap, it could have something to do with its licensed vehicles.

Neither developer Visual Concepts nor parent company and publisher 2K has made a big song and dance about Lego 2K Drive shutting down. It's only when eagle-eyed players spotted a fresh disclaimer on its store pages that its fate became known. 2K Drive is a perfectly serviceable open-world racing game, and I had a great time crafting my own weird vehicles in the Forza Horizon-lite when it launched back in 2023. So it's a shame to see it come to this.

According to the copy, Lego 2K Drive is being delisted on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - exactly three years after its arrival. My first thought is that it must be to do with vehicle licenses expiring. 2K Drive's seasonal Drive Passes have brought with them everything from 2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, to the McLaren F1 LM. If this is the case, then I can imagine 2K wouldn't want to splash out for renewals, especially if the game isn't performing well.

This is compounded by the fact that 2K Drive's multiplayer servers are set to go offline on Monday, May 31, 2027. By the looks of things, the game hasn't been generating enough revenue to merit continued support, which makes sense from a business perspective. I suspect single-player elements will continue to function as normal, so your copy won't be bricked entirely.

To be honest, I'm not surprised 2K Drive's demise is imminent. 2K's aggressive monetization model, which included a base game buy-in, the aforementioned Drive Passes, and a full cash shop, ruffled plenty of feathers - mine included. It all felt a bit cash-grabby, and I can imagine that gave plenty of players the ick.

Still, it's never nice to see a game go out like this, especially one that had so much promise. Its arcade racing was genuinely enjoyable, and its customization options gave it plenty of creative versatility. If you do want to give it a whirl for yourself, then make sure you snap up a copy while you can.