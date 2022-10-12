Lego Bricktales is a new puzzle game about bricks, not “Legos”

It’s called Lego Bricktales, because those instantly identifiable little elements of interlocking plastic are called Lego bricks, not “Legos” – even if that’s harder to scream when you step on one hidden in the carpet. Lego Bricktales is a puzzle adventure game that lets you explore lovingly crafted Lego dioramas and build your own solutions to the puzzles contained within each one.

Each location is a detailed Lego model, and they include desert fortresses, lush jungles, and mysterious scientific laboratories. They’re all build entirely out of Lego bricks, and you’ll find specific places on each one where you’ll be able to use a special set of bricks to build your own solution to a traversal problem.

Here’s the trailer:

Developer ClockStone says the ‘brick-by-brick’ building mechanic is meant to recreate the experience of building with real Lego bricks, and you’re given creative latitude to snap them together however you feel is best.

You can pick up Lego Bricktales on Steam, Epic, and GOG.

