Get nine Lego games at $1.11 each from Humble Bundle

For years, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has released Lego games to tie in with popular movies. There have been loads of them at this point, but they all manage to re-tell the story of the movies they’re based on in a fun, tongue-in-cheek style, while giving an addictive gameplay experience with a strong focus on replayability. Right now, nine of these Lego games are available in a Humble Bundle at what works out as $1.11 each.

So which Lego games do you get in this Humble Bundle? Well, we’ll give you a complete list of all of them below, but a couple of highlights include 2018’s Lego DC Super-Villains (the first Lego game to let you make a custom character who is central to the story) and Lego The Incredibles (which lets you play as heroes who were only mentioned before, and includes a nice selection of Pixar cameos).

Part of what makes these action-adventure games so appealing is the fact that they always have such a large cast of characters to unlock, and that they feature gameplay which is accessible to all ages. Younger gamers won’t have any trouble making their way through the stories, but those who are looking for more of a challenge can aim for 100% and that’s going to require a lot of skill. Buy now

Here’s an overview of all the games included in the Lego: At the Movies Bundle:

The Lego Movie 2 Video Game (2019)

Lego: The Incredibles (2018)

Lego: DC Super-Villains (2018)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (2017)

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (2017)

Lego Marvel’s Avengers (2016)

Lego Jurassic World (2015) – included in our best dinosaur games list

The Lego Movie Videogame (2014)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes (2013)

Nine solid games that are sure to provide you with countless hours of fun. With so many big movie IPs covered in the bundle, we’re sure that some of them are going to look quite appealing… especially at $1.11 each (or £0.91) each.

Buying this bundle helps to support the charity, Active Minds. This charity works to provide mental health support to young people between the ages of 14 and 24. It’s literally helping to save lives, and the fact that this bundle helps to contribute towards such an important cause only makes it more appealing.