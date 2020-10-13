Grab the finest LEGO games for up to 85% off on Humble Bundle

For some gloriously silly fun, you needn’t look any further than Traveller’s Tales LEGO games. Yes, it’s Amazon Prime Day, so you might have already blown your budget on some fancy monitor or keyboard, but one of the finest deals around right now can in fact be found on the Humble Store.

The ‘Build Your Own Bundle’ sale offers giant savings on some of the finest LEGO adventures going, including the LEGO Batman, LEGO Marvel, and LEGO Harry Potter games. If you fancy binging through a bunch of them, you can add three to your basket for 80% off, four for 83%, and five for 85%. They can all be purchased individually, keep in mind – the discounts are sizeable either way. But to save the most, you gotta spend the most. That’s some terrible advice 99% of the time, though cheap LEGO games are the exception to the rule.

As great as the on-sale games are, it’s a bit sad to see both LEGO Lord of the Rings and LEGO Hobbit being left out. Still, you can’t have it all, even if the former is scientifically a top five LEGO game.

Oh, and if you happen to be on a tight budget, you’d best have a gander at our lists of the best free PC games, free Steam games, and free GOG games.

Unfortunate omissions aside, the ‘Build Your Own Bundle’ sale is still well worth a look. And so, without further ado, here’s a handy link to its Humble Store page. Enjoy!