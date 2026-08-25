Lego Skylines puts a cozy spin on Paradox's classic city builder

Iceflake Studios, the developer that's currently working on Cities Skylines 2, has announced that it's been working on a new city builder: Lego Skylines. Taking a slightly cozier angle on property management, Lego Skylines lets players build and expand their budding settlements using the most famous blocks in the world, adding a bit of color to what can otherwise be a serious business.

Cities Skylines is all about infrastructure, planning, and marvelling at a job well done. You create zones for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, tinker with things like taxes, and watch as your city grows. Now imagine all that, but, like, ten times more charming. The trailer for Lego Skylines shows troops of minifigs going about their days, working in the local shops, going to work on construction sites, even tearing up the local skatepark.

Lego Skylines looks to concentrate on both the big-picture things like road placement and traffic control, but also more granular things like placing mega stadiums for sporting events, making sure your people have bakeries to go to (and making sure those bakeries have ingredients by building farms).

It's about building a haven, rather than a fully functional society - happiness and comfort take priority over most else, placing Lego Skylines directly in the cozy category. Players can channel their creativity into growing the city of their dreams, with Iceflake Studios' previous work acting as a solid base toolset.

While there isn't a release date for Lego Skylines just yet, its Steam page is now live, where you can wishlist the city builder and keep tabs on its development.