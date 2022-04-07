Want to know all of the Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga cheat codes? These days it’s somewhat unusual for games to have characters hidden behind unlockable codes, but they certainly add to the fun for those in the know. Skywalker Saga cheat codes are not to be confused with the Skywalker Saga datacards you can find throughout the game, which you can use to purchase game-changing modifiers, similar to the Skywalker Saga mumble mode unlock (which is a freebie, fortunately).

To enter Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga codes to unlock secret characters and ships, pause the game and select the ‘enter code’ option, represented by a key with a plus sign. You then get a prompt to type in your chosen cheat code; after entering it successfully, you’ll see a notification confirming the character or ship you have unlocked.

Not every character in the space game is available via cheat codes, so you can’t take Darth Maul’s double-ended lightsaber for a spin without playing through the Episode I – The Phantom Menace levels. However, Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga codes unlock a handful of secret ‘Holiday Special’ characters and ships you can’t find anywhere else in the game, so read on to learn how to obtain them all.

Skywalker Saga unlock codes

Here are all the Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga codes:

Skywalker Saga character codes

Aayla Secura – KH7P320

– KH7P320 Admiral Holdo – XV4WND9

– XV4WND9 Dengar – OKV7TLR

– OKV7TLR Nute Gunray – WBFE4GO

– WBFE4GO Poggle the Lesser – Z55T8CQ

– Z55T8CQ Ratts Tyerell – GR2VBXF

– GR2VBXF Tarkin – 3FCPPVX

– 3FCPPVX Temmin Wexley – SKYSAGA

– SKYSAGA The Emperor – SIDIOUS

Skywalker Saga holiday special character codes

C-3P0 – C3PHOHO

– C3PHOHO Chewbacca – WOOKIEE

– WOOKIEE D-O – TIPYIPS

– TIPYIPS Darth Vader – WROSHYR

– WROSHYR Gonk Droid – LIFEDAY

– LIFEDAY Poe Dameron – KORDOKU

Skywalker Saga ship codes

Resistance I-TS Transport – SHUTTLE

– SHUTTLE The Razor Crest – ARVALA7

Those are all the Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga codes that are currently available. To help you get the game working as smoothly as possible, check out the Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga system requirements or our guide to fixing the Skywalker Saga 60Hz lock. There are plenty of other Star Wars games out there for any aspiring Jedi, but if you’re after some block-based excitement, check out our list of the best games like Spider-Man for more Lego fun.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition Humble $59.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.