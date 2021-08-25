Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches spring 2022

We’ve been waiting a long time for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as the game has suffered its share of delays. But today, as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, the devs have confirmed that the game is finally due to launch in spring 2022.

A galaxy of adventure arrives Spring 2022. Check out the brand new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/V7YEL6obbR — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) August 25, 2021

