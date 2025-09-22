A number of unlucky customers have seen their Lenovo Legion Go 2 pre-orders canceled by the company itself due to a higher number of orders than expected, which "substantially exceeded" its projections. This unfortunate news comes just days after the company had already pushed back its delivery date for the new handheld until October.

Gamers have been awaiting the Lenovo Legion Go 2 since it was first unveiled back in January, and its specs mean it is set to be a serious rival to the models in our best handheld guide. With the cheapest model costing $1,099.99, the Legion Go 2 price certainly makes it a high-end model, but given Lenovo's comments, one that is apparently in high demand.

This news was shared by a Lenovo representative via several updates to a Reddit AMA post in the r/lenovogo subreddit. According to the updates, the high demand for the Legion Go 2 had led to "unforeseen delivery range extensions." That resulted in the delivery date being pushed back from September 16 to October 24, according to this Windows Central report.

Meanwhile, a new update to the AMA post, dated September 19, confirms that, despite improving retail availability for the Lenovo Legion Go 2, the company has canceled "some" pre-orders made directly via the Lenovo store. The rep explains that Lenovo "don't believe in holding onto customer payments for products [it] can't ship in a timely manner."

It's unclear how many buyers are affected, nor how many pre-orders it has received overall. Given how powerful this new handheld is likely to be, featuring the AMD Z2 Extreme in its most expensive edition, along with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, this is otherwise a handheld for gamers with big pockets, especially with a top-end price of $1,479.99, once it releases.

Despite our recent warnings about out-of-control handheld pricing, it appears that the Legion Go 2 is set to be a popular one at the high end, but we'll have to see how well it performs in the real world to see whether those high prices are in any way justified. We'll be looking forward to putting it through its paces ourselves once it launches either way.

