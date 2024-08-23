The Lenovo Legion Go is getting some new official accessories soon

The Lenovo Legion Go has made a name for itself as one of the big three gaming handhelds alongside the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. However, unlike its closest competition, official accessory support was poor, but that’s all set to change at this year’s IFA conference in September.

Despite being one of the best handheld gaming PCs, the Lenovo Legion Go lacks the same level of accessory support as its rivals. Third parties can be turned to for docks, carry cases, and screen protectors, but now Lenovo looks set to release its own range of accessories.

This rumor comes from VideoCardz, who claim to have news of the accessories ahead of IFA. Among the reveals is a Nintendo Switch-style controller grip, turning the detachable controllers into more of a traditional gamepad. The difference between this and Nintendo’s version is that this grip will also charge the Legion Go’s controllers thanks to a 2,850 mAh battery.

Another controller accessory on the way is thumbstick covers/shells. These are being referred to as Legion Go Pro caps, and are reported to come in four colors and designs, although it’s not clear whether they will all come in one package or need to be purchased in packs separated into colors or shapes.

A Legion Go hard carry case is also being shown off, alongside a mini wireless keyboard. Finally, a Legion Go dock is being revealed, although this has already been shown off in some capacity on the Lenovo website, but is yet to get to be made available for purchase. There is no mention of availability or price for any of these accessories just yet.

We’ll be live at IFA and bringing you all the big news and previews live from the show floor, where we might also learn more about a potential 7-inch Legion Go handheld.