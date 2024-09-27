Save $100 on the Lenovo Legion Go amid rumors of a successor

A great Lenovo Legion Go deal has just gone live at Best Buy and will save you $100 on one of the leading gaming handhelds as we prepare for more news on a possible successor or alternative model.

The Lenovo Legion Go is still one of the best handheld gaming PCs, even if it doesn’t quite dethrone the Steam Deck as the top pick. Its much larger display and detachable controllers, however, make for an interesting alternative, provided you don’t mind using Windows as an operating system.

You can save $100 on the MSRP of the Lenovo Legion Go 512GB model right now at Best Buy. This takes the total price from $699.99 to $599.99. The 1TB model price is still $749.99 with no current deals available. An offer is also available at Amazon and actually ends up $1 cheaper as part of a sponsored deal.

The Lenovo Legion Go uses the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, the same APU as the Asus ROG Ally, and it is more powerful than the aging custom AMD chip found inside the Steam Deck. The only drawback of the Asus and Lenovo devices compared to the Deck is their use of the Windows operating system, which despite its dominance in the desktop world, is yet to convincingly demonstrate that it is a capable handheld OS.

If you want to save even more, you can opt for an Open-Box model of the Legion Go. An ‘Excellent’ grade currently costs $575.99, a ‘Good’ grade costs $545.99, and a ‘Fair’ grade costs $514.99. Open-Box devices from Best Buy are factory reset and, depending on their grade, will come with all the expected accessories or third-party alternatives.

The grading also refers to the physical state of the device, but all Open-Box products are still included in the returns guarantee, giving you 15 days to return a product or 60 if you are a My Best Buy Plus or Total member.

Rumors of a new Lenovo handheld, the Legion Go Lite, hit a fever pitch following a potential leak of a new shell design that looks like a cross between a Steam Deck and Ayaneo Kun. These rumors also suggest that it could be a less powerful device than the Go, using the base AMD Ryzen Z1 APU, meaning this deal still represents good value even with a new product potentially on the horizon.

If you want to know which games are great for handhelds, check out the best Steam Deck games, where every entry has been hand-picked and tested for your peace of mind.