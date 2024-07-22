Grab a Lenovo Legion Go for its lowest ever price while you can

We may be coming off the back of Amazon’s Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean the great deals are slowing down. As such, you can save big in this Lenovo Legion Go deal, which lowers the price of both storage options with the 512GB model falling to its lowest price yet.

The Lenovo Legion Go takes a slightly different approach to its design compared to devices from Valve and Asus. Lenovo‘s take has a larger screen and detachable controllers, leading it to become one of the best handheld gaming PCs for multiplayer games.

Best Buy currently has the Lenovo Legion Go 512GB model on sale for $629.99, a $70 saving over the $699.99 MSRP and matching the lowest price the handheld has been available for brand new.

If you want the higher capacity storage option, the 1Tb Lenovo Legion Go is also discounted from $749.99 to $699.99, a $50 saving. This lowers the price of the higher capacity model to the original MSRP of the 512GB. So, if you were thinking of a purchase before these deals went live, you can now pay the same price but get double the storage.

Best Buy’s open box prices on the Lenovo Legion Go start at $509.99 for a Fair grade and scale up to $572.99 for one in Excellent condition. Based on the grades, you may not receive the original box and accessories with the handheld, and it may be subject to varying grades of cosmetic damage.

Prospective handheld buyers in the United Kingdom can save even more, with Currys having the 512GB Lenovo Legion Go on sale for £599.99, that’s a £100 discount, again, the biggest we’ve seen so far for a brand new product.

Better still, you can save 50% on a screen protector and licensed earbuds when purchased with the console. The screen protector costs just £5 while the earbuds are reduced to £14.99.

Want to know more about handhelds before committing to a purchase? Check out our Asus ROG Ally X review and Steam Deck OLED review to learn more about how the Legion Go’s competitors stack up.

