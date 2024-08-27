Lenovo challenges Steam Deck with new Legion Go case and accessories

The Lenovo Legion Go finally has a new range of official Lenovo-made accessories. Getting on for a year since its launch, buyers of the handheld have previously had to rely on third-party accessories, but now a comprehensive range of quality Lenovo options is available to allow you to make the most of your precious portable.

The Lenovo Legion Go has become the de facto third big option for PC gamers looking to grab one of the best handheld gaming PCs, but its lack of official accessories has been one of its nagging negatives. With these new accessories, though, Lenovo has finally turned those frowns upside down. Combined with recent official Legion Go price drops, the handheld now has a new lease of life.

As revealed in a leak last week, here is the full range of Lenovo Legion Go accessories:

Lenovo Legion Go Carry Case

Lenovo Legion Go Joystick and Joystick Caps

Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector

Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard

Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 and Lenovo Legion R32qc-30 Monitors

The two monitors at the end of this list are a bit of a cheat, as they are just normal gaming monitors that you can plug the Legion Go into, but they have no special Legion Go features beyond this. Any gaming monitor can provide the same video output feature with the right USB-C to HDMI/DP cable adapter.

Onto the proper accessories, the carry case is a typical semi-hard shell with a woven build and a dual-zip fastener. It also incorporates a clapboard to protect the screen. and has an internal zip pocket for your other accessories. Crucially, the Lenovo Legion Go power adapter and FPS Mode controller puck fit in the case beneath the handheld.

As for the Legion Go USB-C dock, it provides USB-C power (up to 100W), two USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and it even has a Gigabit RJ45 port for connecting to your home network via a wire, rather than clogging your Wi-Fi. The handheld just drops into the dock to connect to all this lot, letting you play games using the detachable controllers, or using another Bluetooth controller, while either viewing your game on the screen or an attached TV or monitor.

Next up is the Legion Go Charging Connector, which turns the Go’s detachable TrueStrike controllers into a single, chargeable controller. When the Charging Controller is fully charged, it can provide a full charge for both the left and right detachable controllers. This makes for a much more convenient, comfortable way to play, and is a great accompaniment to the USB-C dock.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion Go Joystick and Joystick Caps provide a means of upgrading the feel of the tops of the handheld’s controller joysticks. These pads have an “extra grippy textured material” that you may prefer to the standard controller material.

Finally, there’s the Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard which, like the monitors, isn’t really a Legion Go accessory but is the portable keyboard the company recommends for using with the Go. It has a 75% layout and is very light, weighing just 180g. It’s also just 5.6mm thick.

These new accessories are launching now, but mostly aren’t yet available, though the dock is listed on Lenovo’s website with a normal price of $64.99, which is currently discounted to $59.79.

For more on why you may or may not want to make the Legion Go your gaming handheld of choice, check out our Legion Go review, Steam Deck OLED review, and Asus ROG Ally X review to see how it stacks up against its chief competitors.