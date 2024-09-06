This Legion Go add on makes it the most comfortable Steam Deck rival

The Lenovo Legion Go has always had one obvious problem, which is that its size means it’s not the most comfortable Steam Deck rival to hold. However, having just tried the new Legion Go Charging Connector – or the wedge, as we like to call it – I can safely say it utterly transforms the handheld into a lightweight device that’s effortlessly easy to operate.

While overall comfort hasn’t necessarily been the biggest factor in deciding our picks for the best handheld gaming PC, it’s certainly a consideration, and this simple add-on is effectively a game changer for the Lenovo Legion Go.

The wedge joins a hilariously oversized carry case (see below), a USB-C dock, thumbstick caps, and more as the new official lineup of Legion Go accessories that launched just a few days ago. With Lenovo showing off its latest wares at the IFA tech trade show in Berlin, we managed to get our hands on all the new gear.

A quick word on the carry case; it really is ridiculously huge. The title of this little story was almost going to be “Lenovo just made the least portable gaming handheld even worse,” but then I tried the wedge and had a far more positive take on the selection.

The Legion Go Charging Connector, then, is just a wedge of plastic with clips to which you can attach the Legion Go’s two detachable controllers. Contacts on the wedge also allow it to charge the controllers while attached too, much like the charging grip for the Nintendo Switch. As well as charging the controllers, it serves the crucial ergonomic purpose of holding the controllers at a convenient and comfortable angle, and it’s a purpose at which it wholeheartedly succeeds.

With the Go deployed in its sit-back-and-play position, using its in-built kickstand to play at a distance, the detachable controllers always felt a little awkward when used separately. Once attached to the Charging Connector, though, they not only combine to form a surprisingly light controller as a whole – particularly as compared to holding up a whole gaming handheld – but the conjoining actually makes the controls easier to use. The natural counterbalancing and stabilizing force of your other fingers, hand, and arm allow for a more relaxed grip and accurate feel.

At least, that was my impression for a few short moments of wielding the unit. It might take a little longer with one for us to fully recommend that you splash $50 of your hard-earned cash on one, but for now, signs are good.

For more of the fun and fantastic findings we’ve uncovered at IFA, check out our IFA story hub or check our IFA 2024 guide to find just what we’re talking about.