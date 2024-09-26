Lenovo Legion Go Lite has morphed into a Steam Deck lookalike, leak suggests

A new Lenovo Legion Go Lite leak has emerged, showing the casing for what could be an upcoming, more affordable version of Lenovo’s unique gaming handheld. Possibly looking to wrestle some market share from the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, the new device appears to take on a different approach to the current Legion Go in a host of ways.

As one of the best handheld gaming PC options currently available, the original Legion Go showed Lenovo really innovating in the handheld space, providing a larger-screened device than the Steam Deck and other rivals, while also including removable side controllers. However, its high price has inherently held back its appeal, so a new simpler, smaller version could be just what Lenovo needs.

The new Lenovo Legion Go Lite leak comes from YouTube channel Nittrx, which added a community post simply saying “Lenovo LEGION soon,” with an image appearing to show the outer case of the new handheld.

An all-white case is clearly visible in this leak, with Lenovo seemingly taking inspiration from the original Asus ROG Ally (an interesting move considering Asus went for a darker look with its ROG Ally X).

The case is also clearly much more rounded than either the non-lite Legion Go or either version of the ROG Ally. Its bottom corners have a pronounced gentle curve to them, with rear grips that flare out considerably. This would appear to make for a very comfortable handheld, but it will all depend on exactly how those curves sit in the hand.

In fact, this design looks very reminiscent of the Ayaneo Kun, which is an existing gaming handheld, but one that’s not available in Western markets. It features a slightly smaller 8.4-inch screen than the Legion Go and has near identical-looking curves to its outer design.

Previous Lenovo Legion Go Lite rumors had suggested that the Lite version could use a smaller 7-inch screen than the 8.8-inch of the current version. However, the above would suggest otherwise. What’s more, superimposing this leaked image onto that of the ROG Ally, and matching the size of the control buttons in both, suggests the screen of the leaked Lenovo device is larger than that of the Ally.

Other previous rumors have also suggested the new handheld could use a Ryzen Z1 non-Extreme CPU, the lower-tier variant of AMD’s laptop CPU that’s also used in the Asus ROG Ally Z1. However, no further indication of this rumor is given by this latest leak. The Ayaneo Kun uses an AMD Ryzen 7840U processor, which is a slightly tweaked version of the Z1 Extreme, but with essentially the same CPU and GPU specs.

This leak also indicates that the handheld would have a fairly standard selection of controls, including two rear buttons, but that it won’t have a touchpad, unlike the larger version of the device. This could limit its usability for navigating windows and playing certain types of games, but would match the original Asus ROG Ally for overall controls.

For a full summation of what we know so far about this new handheld, check out our Lenovo Legion Go Lite guide, which brings together everything that’s been leaked so far. Meanwhile, if you want to know what might be in store for future higher-end gaming handhelds, check out the latest AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme leak that includes rumored details of its uprated GPU.